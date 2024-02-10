Gujarat Credit Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 41.32% YoY

Gujarat Credit Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 41.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 90.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & decreased by 28.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.98% q-o-q & increased by 44.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 47.06% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Credit Corporation has delivered 7.98% return in the last 1 week, 43.35% return in the last 6 months and 41.08% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Credit Corporation has a market cap of ₹78.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹37.44 & ₹18.25 respectively.

Gujarat Credit Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0.29% 0.05 -28.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -33.33% 0 -60% Total Operating Expense 0.04 0.05 -17.98% 0.07 -44.76% Operating Income -0.04 -0.05 +17.98% -0.07 +44.76% Net Income Before Taxes -0.04 0.02 -319.08% -0.07 +44.1% Net Income -0.08 -0.04 -90.32% -0.14 +41.32% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.09 -0.04 -125% -0.17 +47.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

