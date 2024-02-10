Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Credit Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 41.32% YoY

Gujarat Credit Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 41.32% YoY

Livemint

Gujarat Credit Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & loss decreased by 41.32% YoY

Gujarat Credit Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Credit Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 41.32% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 90.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & decreased by 28.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.98% q-o-q & increased by 44.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 47.06% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Credit Corporation has delivered 7.98% return in the last 1 week, 43.35% return in the last 6 months and 41.08% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Credit Corporation has a market cap of 78.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 37.44 & 18.25 respectively.

Gujarat Credit Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0.29%0.05-28.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-33.33%0-60%
Total Operating Expense0.040.05-17.98%0.07-44.76%
Operating Income-0.04-0.05+17.98%-0.07+44.76%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.040.02-319.08%-0.07+44.1%
Net Income-0.08-0.04-90.32%-0.14+41.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.09-0.04-125%-0.17+47.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

