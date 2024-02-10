Gujarat Credit Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 41.32% YoY

Gujarat Credit Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 41.32% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 90.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & decreased by 28.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 17.98% q-o-q & increased by 44.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 47.06% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Credit Corporation has delivered 7.98% return in the last 1 week, 43.35% return in the last 6 months and 41.08% YTD return.
Currently, Gujarat Credit Corporation has a market cap of ₹78.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹37.44 & ₹18.25 respectively.
Gujarat Credit Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.29%
|0.05
|-28.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-33.33%
|0
|-60%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.04
|0.05
|-17.98%
|0.07
|-44.76%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|-0.05
|+17.98%
|-0.07
|+44.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.04
|0.02
|-319.08%
|-0.07
|+44.1%
|Net Income
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-90.32%
|-0.14
|+41.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-125%
|-0.17
|+47.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!