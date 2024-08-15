Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 46.31% YOY

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 2.75% YoY, while its profit saw a significant decline of 46.31% YoY. Despite the annual downturn, the revenue for this quarter grew by 3.79% compared to the previous quarter, and the profit increased by 6.96% QoQ.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have also seen an upward trend, rising by 17.11% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 12.24% year-over-year. This has impacted the company's overall profitability.

Operating income for Gujarat Fluorochemicals was up by 14.3% QoQ but has decreased by 37.7% YoY, reflecting the challenging market conditions and increased operational costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.82, representing a 46.38% decline year-over-year. This indicates a significant drop in shareholder value compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has delivered a 1.01% return over the last week. However, the company has posted a -3.47% return over the last six months and a -9.56% year-to-date return, reflecting investor concerns.

As of now, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has a market capitalization of ₹36,751.42 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹3,920 and ₹2,476, respectively.

Regarding analyst recommendations, out of the 11 analysts covering the company as of 15 Aug, 2024, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, remains to Buy the stock, indicating a positive outlook among the majority of analysts despite the recent financial performance challenges.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1176 1133.03 +3.79% 1209.26 -2.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 103 87.95 +17.11% 91.77 +12.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 85 81.15 +4.74% 65.52 +29.73% Total Operating Expense 1007 985.17 +2.22% 938 +7.36% Operating Income 169 147.86 +14.3% 271.26 -37.7% Net Income Before Taxes 149 141.02 +5.66% 268.95 -44.6% Net Income 108 100.97 +6.96% 201.15 -46.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.82 9.19 +6.84% 18.31 -46.38%