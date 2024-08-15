Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 46.31% YOY

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 2.75% YoY, while its profit saw a significant decline of 46.31% YoY. Despite the annual downturn, the revenue for this quarter grew by 3.79% compared to the previous quarter, and the profit increased by 6.96% QoQ.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have also seen an upward trend, rising by 17.11% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 12.24% year-over-year. This has impacted the company's overall profitability.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Operating income for Gujarat Fluorochemicals was up by 14.3% QoQ but has decreased by 37.7% YoY, reflecting the challenging market conditions and increased operational costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.82, representing a 46.38% decline year-over-year. This indicates a significant drop in shareholder value compared to the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has delivered a 1.01% return over the last week. However, the company has posted a -3.47% return over the last six months and a -9.56% year-to-date return, reflecting investor concerns.
As of now, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has a market capitalization of ₹36,751.42 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹3,920 and ₹2,476, respectively.
Regarding analyst recommendations, out of the 11 analysts covering the company as of 15 Aug, 2024, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, remains to Buy the stock, indicating a positive outlook among the majority of analysts despite the recent financial performance challenges.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1176
|1133.03
|+3.79%
|1209.26
|-2.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|103
|87.95
|+17.11%
|91.77
|+12.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85
|81.15
|+4.74%
|65.52
|+29.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|1007
|985.17
|+2.22%
|938
|+7.36%
|Operating Income
|169
|147.86
|+14.3%
|271.26
|-37.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|149
|141.02
|+5.66%
|268.95
|-44.6%
|Net Income
|108
|100.97
|+6.96%
|201.15
|-46.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.82
|9.19
|+6.84%
|18.31
|-46.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹108Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1176Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar