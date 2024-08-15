Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 46.31% YOY

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 46.31% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.75% YoY & profit decreased by 46.31% YoY

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 2.75% YoY, while its profit saw a significant decline of 46.31% YoY. Despite the annual downturn, the revenue for this quarter grew by 3.79% compared to the previous quarter, and the profit increased by 6.96% QoQ.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have also seen an upward trend, rising by 17.11% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 12.24% year-over-year. This has impacted the company's overall profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for Gujarat Fluorochemicals was up by 14.3% QoQ but has decreased by 37.7% YoY, reflecting the challenging market conditions and increased operational costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 9.82, representing a 46.38% decline year-over-year. This indicates a significant drop in shareholder value compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has delivered a 1.01% return over the last week. However, the company has posted a -3.47% return over the last six months and a -9.56% year-to-date return, reflecting investor concerns.

As of now, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has a market capitalization of 36,751.42 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 3,920 and 2,476, respectively.

Regarding analyst recommendations, out of the 11 analysts covering the company as of 15 Aug, 2024, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, remains to Buy the stock, indicating a positive outlook among the majority of analysts despite the recent financial performance challenges.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11761133.03+3.79%1209.26-2.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10387.95+17.11%91.77+12.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization8581.15+4.74%65.52+29.73%
Total Operating Expense1007985.17+2.22%938+7.36%
Operating Income169147.86+14.3%271.26-37.7%
Net Income Before Taxes149141.02+5.66%268.95-44.6%
Net Income108100.97+6.96%201.15-46.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.829.19+6.84%18.31-46.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹108Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1176Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.