Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 15.76% year-on-year, with profits soaring by 57.32%, amounting to ₹126 crore. The total revenue for the quarter reached ₹1148 crore.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.37%, while profit experienced a modest increase of 4.13%. This indicates a mixed performance in the short term despite the strong year-on-year growth.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.55% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 38.06% year-on-year, reflecting the challenges faced in managing costs amid rising operational demands.
In terms of operational performance, the operating income was up by 3.23% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 59.56% year-on-year, highlighting improved operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹11.47, marking a 57.34% increase year-on-year, further demonstrating the company's robust profitability trajectory.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals has experienced a -3.88% return in the last week, a 4.48% return over the last six months, and a -15.09% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in the stock's performance.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹38852.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4880.95 and a low of ₹2476, showcasing a broad range in stock performance over the past year.
Among the 12 analysts covering the company, recommendations are varied: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings. This reflects a consensus recommendation to Buy as of the end of January 2025.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1148
|1188
|-3.37%
|991.74
|+15.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|115
|110
|+4.55%
|83.3
|+38.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91
|90
|+1.11%
|71.89
|+26.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|956
|1002
|-4.59%
|871.41
|+9.71%
|Operating Income
|192
|186
|+3.23%
|120.33
|+59.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|175
|172
|+1.74%
|110.27
|+58.7%
|Net Income
|126
|121
|+4.13%
|80.09
|+57.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.47
|10.99
|+4.37%
|7.29
|+57.34%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
