Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 57.32% YOY to ₹126 Crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 15.76% year-on-year, with profits soaring by 57.32%, amounting to 126 crore. The total revenue for the quarter reached 1148 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.37%, while profit experienced a modest increase of 4.13%. This indicates a mixed performance in the short term despite the strong year-on-year growth.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.55% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 38.06% year-on-year, reflecting the challenges faced in managing costs amid rising operational demands.

In terms of operational performance, the operating income was up by 3.23% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 59.56% year-on-year, highlighting improved operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 11.47, marking a 57.34% increase year-on-year, further demonstrating the company's robust profitability trajectory.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals has experienced a -3.88% return in the last week, a 4.48% return over the last six months, and a -15.09% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in the stock's performance.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company's market capitalization stands at 38852.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 4880.95 and a low of 2476, showcasing a broad range in stock performance over the past year.

Among the 12 analysts covering the company, recommendations are varied: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings. This reflects a consensus recommendation to Buy as of the end of January 2025.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11481188-3.37%991.74+15.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115110+4.55%83.3+38.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization9190+1.11%71.89+26.58%
Total Operating Expense9561002-4.59%871.41+9.71%
Operating Income192186+3.23%120.33+59.56%
Net Income Before Taxes175172+1.74%110.27+58.7%
Net Income126121+4.13%80.09+57.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.4710.99+4.37%7.29+57.34%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹126Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1148Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
