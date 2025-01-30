Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 57.32% YOY to ₹126 Crore

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 15.76% year-on-year, with profits soaring by 57.32%, amounting to ₹126 crore. The total revenue for the quarter reached ₹1148 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.37%, while profit experienced a modest increase of 4.13%. This indicates a mixed performance in the short term despite the strong year-on-year growth.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.55% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 38.06% year-on-year, reflecting the challenges faced in managing costs amid rising operational demands.

In terms of operational performance, the operating income was up by 3.23% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 59.56% year-on-year, highlighting improved operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹11.47, marking a 57.34% increase year-on-year, further demonstrating the company's robust profitability trajectory.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals has experienced a -3.88% return in the last week, a 4.48% return over the last six months, and a -15.09% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in the stock's performance.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹38852.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4880.95 and a low of ₹2476, showcasing a broad range in stock performance over the past year.

Among the 12 analysts covering the company, recommendations are varied: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings. This reflects a consensus recommendation to Buy as of the end of January 2025.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1148 1188 -3.37% 991.74 +15.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 115 110 +4.55% 83.3 +38.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 91 90 +1.11% 71.89 +26.58% Total Operating Expense 956 1002 -4.59% 871.41 +9.71% Operating Income 192 186 +3.23% 120.33 +59.56% Net Income Before Taxes 175 172 +1.74% 110.27 +58.7% Net Income 126 121 +4.13% 80.09 +57.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.47 10.99 +4.37% 7.29 +57.34%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.