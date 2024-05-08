Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 69.58% YOY

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 69.58% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 23% YoY & profit decreased by 69.58% YoY

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 23% & the profit decreased by 69.58% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.25% and the profit increased by 26.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.58% q-o-q & increased by 3.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.88% q-o-q & decreased by 67.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.19 for Q4 which decreased by 70.11% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, 33.89% return in the last 6 months, and -1.65% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has a market cap of 39964.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3920 & 2537 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1133.03991.74+14.25%1471.43-23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total87.9583.3+5.58%84.66+3.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization81.1571.89+12.88%63.78+27.23%
Total Operating Expense985.17871.41+13.05%1020.62-3.47%
Operating Income147.86120.33+22.88%450.81-67.2%
Net Income Before Taxes141.02110.27+27.89%449.27-68.61%
Net Income100.9780.09+26.07%331.87-69.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.197.29+26.06%30.75-70.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹100.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1133.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.