Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 69.58% YOY

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 23% & the profit decreased by 69.58% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.25% and the profit increased by 26.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.58% q-o-q & increased by 3.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.88% q-o-q & decreased by 67.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.19 for Q4 which decreased by 70.11% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, 33.89% return in the last 6 months, and -1.65% YTD return.
Currently, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has a market cap of ₹39964.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3920 & ₹2537 respectively.
As of 08 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1133.03
|991.74
|+14.25%
|1471.43
|-23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|87.95
|83.3
|+5.58%
|84.66
|+3.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|81.15
|71.89
|+12.88%
|63.78
|+27.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|985.17
|871.41
|+13.05%
|1020.62
|-3.47%
|Operating Income
|147.86
|120.33
|+22.88%
|450.81
|-67.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|141.02
|110.27
|+27.89%
|449.27
|-68.61%
|Net Income
|100.97
|80.09
|+26.07%
|331.87
|-69.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.19
|7.29
|+26.06%
|30.75
|-70.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹100.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1133.03Cr
