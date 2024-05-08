Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 69.58% YOY

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Fluorochemicals declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 23% & the profit decreased by 69.58% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.25% and the profit increased by 26.07%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.58% q-o-q & increased by 3.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.88% q-o-q & decreased by 67.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.19 for Q4 which decreased by 70.11% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, 33.89% return in the last 6 months, and -1.65% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has a market cap of ₹39964.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3920 & ₹2537 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1133.03 991.74 +14.25% 1471.43 -23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 87.95 83.3 +5.58% 84.66 +3.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 81.15 71.89 +12.88% 63.78 +27.23% Total Operating Expense 985.17 871.41 +13.05% 1020.62 -3.47% Operating Income 147.86 120.33 +22.88% 450.81 -67.2% Net Income Before Taxes 141.02 110.27 +27.89% 449.27 -68.61% Net Income 100.97 80.09 +26.07% 331.87 -69.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.19 7.29 +26.06% 30.75 -70.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹100.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1133.03Cr

