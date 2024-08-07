Gujarat Gas Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 53.14% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.61% & the profit increased by 53.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.48% and the profit decreased by 19.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & decreased by 5.97% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 21.5% q-o-q & increased by 51.18% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.8 for Q1 which increased by 52.87% Y-o-Y. Gujarat Gas Company has delivered -4.84% return in the last 1 week, 4.64% return in last 6 months and 39.65% YTD return.
Currently the Gujarat Gas Company has a market cap of ₹44366.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹687.3 & ₹397.05 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Gujarat Gas Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4614.83
|4293.86
|+7.48%
|3923.7
|+17.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|48.86
|48.13
|+1.52%
|51.96
|-5.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|123.09
|121.2
|+1.56%
|115.11
|+6.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|4202.28
|3768.29
|+11.52%
|3650.81
|+15.11%
|Operating Income
|412.55
|525.57
|-21.5%
|272.89
|+51.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|444.23
|550.65
|-19.33%
|290.22
|+53.07%
|Net Income
|330.71
|410.48
|-19.43%
|215.95
|+53.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.8
|5.36
|-10.4%
|3.14
|+52.87%
