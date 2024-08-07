Gujarat Gas Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 53.14% YOY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Gujarat Gas Company Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.61% & the profit increased by 53.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.48% and the profit decreased by 19.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & decreased by 5.97% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 21.5% q-o-q & increased by 51.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.8 for Q1 which increased by 52.87% Y-o-Y. Gujarat Gas Company has delivered -4.84% return in the last 1 week, 4.64% return in last 6 months and 39.65% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Gas Company has a market cap of 44366.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 687.3 & 397.05 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Gujarat Gas Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4614.834293.86+7.48%3923.7+17.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total48.8648.13+1.52%51.96-5.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization123.09121.2+1.56%115.11+6.93%
Total Operating Expense4202.283768.29+11.52%3650.81+15.11%
Operating Income412.55525.57-21.5%272.89+51.18%
Net Income Before Taxes444.23550.65-19.33%290.22+53.07%
Net Income330.71410.48-19.43%215.95+53.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.85.36-10.4%3.14+52.87%
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
