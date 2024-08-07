Gujarat Gas Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 53.14% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.61% & the profit increased by 53.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.48% and the profit decreased by 19.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & decreased by 5.97% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 21.5% q-o-q & increased by 51.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.8 for Q1 which increased by 52.87% Y-o-Y. Gujarat Gas Company has delivered -4.84% return in the last 1 week, 4.64% return in last 6 months and 39.65% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Gas Company has a market cap of ₹44366.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹687.3 & ₹397.05 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Gujarat Gas Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4614.83 4293.86 +7.48% 3923.7 +17.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 48.86 48.13 +1.52% 51.96 -5.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 123.09 121.2 +1.56% 115.11 +6.93% Total Operating Expense 4202.28 3768.29 +11.52% 3650.81 +15.11% Operating Income 412.55 525.57 -21.5% 272.89 +51.18% Net Income Before Taxes 444.23 550.65 -19.33% 290.22 +53.07% Net Income 330.71 410.48 -19.43% 215.95 +53.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.8 5.36 -10.4% 3.14 +52.87%