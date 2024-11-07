Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.22% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q2 results on 06 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline decrease of 1.06% year-on-year, while profit experienced a notable increase of 4.22%. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 14.44%, and profit decreased by 6.64%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.56% quarter-on-quarter but showed a slight decrease of 1.18% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs during the quarter.
The operating income also reflected a downturn, falling by 6.77% from the previous quarter, although it increased by 1.56% compared to the same quarter last year. This highlights some challenges in maintaining operational efficiency in the current market environment.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.48, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 4.19%. This increase in EPS may provide some reassurance to investors amidst declining revenues.
On the stock performance front, Gujarat Gas Company has delivered a modest return of 0.11% over the last week. However, the company has experienced a decline of 3.37% over the past six months, contrasted with a robust year-to-date return of 14.38%.
The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹36,336.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹689.95 and a low of ₹412. This range indicates some volatility in the stock price over the past year.
As of 07 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Gujarat Gas Company is to hold, with 6 analysts recommending Strong Sell, 5 recommending Sell, 6 suggesting Hold, 5 advising Buy, and 6 advocating Strong Buy. This diverse range of opinions reflects the mixed sentiments surrounding the company's performance.
Overall, while Gujarat Gas Company has successfully increased its profit year-on-year, the decline in revenue and operational challenges present a complex picture for investors and analysts alike.
Gujarat Gas Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3948.65
|4614.83
|-14.44%
|3991.15
|-1.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|50.11
|48.86
|+2.56%
|50.71
|-1.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|129.54
|123.09
|+5.24%
|117.92
|+9.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|3564.03
|4202.28
|-15.19%
|3612.45
|-1.34%
|Operating Income
|384.62
|412.55
|-6.77%
|378.7
|+1.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|417.03
|444.23
|-6.12%
|399.16
|+4.48%
|Net Income
|308.74
|330.71
|-6.64%
|296.25
|+4.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.48
|4.8
|-6.67%
|4.3
|+4.19%
