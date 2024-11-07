Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.22% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.06% YoY & profit increased by 4.22% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live
Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live

Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q2 results on 06 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline decrease of 1.06% year-on-year, while profit experienced a notable increase of 4.22%. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 14.44%, and profit decreased by 6.64%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.56% quarter-on-quarter but showed a slight decrease of 1.18% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs during the quarter.

The operating income also reflected a downturn, falling by 6.77% from the previous quarter, although it increased by 1.56% compared to the same quarter last year. This highlights some challenges in maintaining operational efficiency in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.48, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 4.19%. This increase in EPS may provide some reassurance to investors amidst declining revenues.

On the stock performance front, Gujarat Gas Company has delivered a modest return of 0.11% over the last week. However, the company has experienced a decline of 3.37% over the past six months, contrasted with a robust year-to-date return of 14.38%.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at 36,336.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 689.95 and a low of 412. This range indicates some volatility in the stock price over the past year.

As of 07 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Gujarat Gas Company is to hold, with 6 analysts recommending Strong Sell, 5 recommending Sell, 6 suggesting Hold, 5 advising Buy, and 6 advocating Strong Buy. This diverse range of opinions reflects the mixed sentiments surrounding the company's performance.

Overall, while Gujarat Gas Company has successfully increased its profit year-on-year, the decline in revenue and operational challenges present a complex picture for investors and analysts alike.

Gujarat Gas Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3948.654614.83-14.44%3991.15-1.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total50.1148.86+2.56%50.71-1.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization129.54123.09+5.24%117.92+9.85%
Total Operating Expense3564.034202.28-15.19%3612.45-1.34%
Operating Income384.62412.55-6.77%378.7+1.56%
Net Income Before Taxes417.03444.23-6.12%399.16+4.48%
Net Income308.74330.71-6.64%296.25+4.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.484.8-6.67%4.3+4.19%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹308.74Cr
₹3948.65Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.22% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    11:13 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.65 (1.07%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.90
    11:13 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -3.95 (-1.31%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    143.95
    11:13 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.48%)

    Tata Power share price

    443.70
    11:13 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -5.6 (-1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,399.35
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    429.5 (6.16%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    232.10
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    5.95 (2.63%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.15
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.92%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.65
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.85 (0.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    977.90
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -97.4 (-9.06%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    654.25
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -54 (-7.62%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,751.30
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -127.45 (-6.78%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,664.10
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -104.85 (-5.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,063.30
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    87.8 (9%)

    Swan Energy share price

    535.80
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.25 (7.9%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,399.35
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    429.5 (6.16%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,181.90
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    65.55 (5.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.