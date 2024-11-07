Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.22% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q2 results on 06 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline decrease of 1.06% year-on-year, while profit experienced a notable increase of 4.22%. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 14.44%, and profit decreased by 6.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.56% quarter-on-quarter but showed a slight decrease of 1.18% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs during the quarter.

The operating income also reflected a downturn, falling by 6.77% from the previous quarter, although it increased by 1.56% compared to the same quarter last year. This highlights some challenges in maintaining operational efficiency in the current market environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.48, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 4.19%. This increase in EPS may provide some reassurance to investors amidst declining revenues.

On the stock performance front, Gujarat Gas Company has delivered a modest return of 0.11% over the last week. However, the company has experienced a decline of 3.37% over the past six months, contrasted with a robust year-to-date return of 14.38%.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹36,336.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹689.95 and a low of ₹412. This range indicates some volatility in the stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Gujarat Gas Company is to hold, with 6 analysts recommending Strong Sell, 5 recommending Sell, 6 suggesting Hold, 5 advising Buy, and 6 advocating Strong Buy. This diverse range of opinions reflects the mixed sentiments surrounding the company's performance.

Overall, while Gujarat Gas Company has successfully increased its profit year-on-year, the decline in revenue and operational challenges present a complex picture for investors and analysts alike.

Gujarat Gas Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3948.65 4614.83 -14.44% 3991.15 -1.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 50.11 48.86 +2.56% 50.71 -1.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 129.54 123.09 +5.24% 117.92 +9.85% Total Operating Expense 3564.03 4202.28 -15.19% 3612.45 -1.34% Operating Income 384.62 412.55 -6.77% 378.7 +1.56% Net Income Before Taxes 417.03 444.23 -6.12% 399.16 +4.48% Net Income 308.74 330.71 -6.64% 296.25 +4.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.48 4.8 -6.67% 4.3 +4.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹308.74Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹3948.65Cr

