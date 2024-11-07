Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.22% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.22% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.06% YoY & profit increased by 4.22% YoY

Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live

Gujarat Gas Company Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q2 results on 06 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline decrease of 1.06% year-on-year, while profit experienced a notable increase of 4.22%. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 14.44%, and profit decreased by 6.64%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.56% quarter-on-quarter but showed a slight decrease of 1.18% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs during the quarter.

The operating income also reflected a downturn, falling by 6.77% from the previous quarter, although it increased by 1.56% compared to the same quarter last year. This highlights some challenges in maintaining operational efficiency in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.48, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 4.19%. This increase in EPS may provide some reassurance to investors amidst declining revenues.

On the stock performance front, Gujarat Gas Company has delivered a modest return of 0.11% over the last week. However, the company has experienced a decline of 3.37% over the past six months, contrasted with a robust year-to-date return of 14.38%.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at 36,336.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 689.95 and a low of 412. This range indicates some volatility in the stock price over the past year.

As of 07 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Gujarat Gas Company is to hold, with 6 analysts recommending Strong Sell, 5 recommending Sell, 6 suggesting Hold, 5 advising Buy, and 6 advocating Strong Buy. This diverse range of opinions reflects the mixed sentiments surrounding the company's performance.

Overall, while Gujarat Gas Company has successfully increased its profit year-on-year, the decline in revenue and operational challenges present a complex picture for investors and analysts alike.

Gujarat Gas Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3948.654614.83-14.44%3991.15-1.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total50.1148.86+2.56%50.71-1.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization129.54123.09+5.24%117.92+9.85%
Total Operating Expense3564.034202.28-15.19%3612.45-1.34%
Operating Income384.62412.55-6.77%378.7+1.56%
Net Income Before Taxes417.03444.23-6.12%399.16+4.48%
Net Income308.74330.71-6.64%296.25+4.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.484.8-6.67%4.3+4.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹308.74Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3948.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.