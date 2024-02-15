Gujarat Gas Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 40.52% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.88% & the profit decreased by 40.52% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.33% and the profit decreased by 25.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.19% q-o-q & decreased by 1.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.9% q-o-q & decreased by 40.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.56% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Gas Company has delivered -8.8% return in the last 1 week, 22.99% return in the last 6 months, and 21.71% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Gas Company has a market cap of ₹38666.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹620 & ₹397.05 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Gujarat Gas Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4084.26 3991.15 +2.33% 3821.28 +6.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 48.08 50.71 -5.19% 48.6 -1.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 120.07 117.92 +1.82% 109.27 +9.88% Total Operating Expense 3803.65 3612.45 +5.29% 3348.23 +13.6% Operating Income 280.61 378.7 -25.9% 473.05 -40.68% Net Income Before Taxes 297.11 399.16 -25.57% 497.71 -40.3% Net Income 221.02 296.25 -25.39% 371.57 -40.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.21 4.3 -25.35% 5.4 -40.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹221.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4084.26Cr

