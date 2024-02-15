Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Gas Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 40.52% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 40.52% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.88% YoY & profit decreased by 40.52% YoY

Gujarat Gas Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.88% & the profit decreased by 40.52% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.33% and the profit decreased by 25.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.19% q-o-q & decreased by 1.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.9% q-o-q & decreased by 40.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.56% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Gas Company has delivered -8.8% return in the last 1 week, 22.99% return in the last 6 months, and 21.71% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Gas Company has a market cap of 38666.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 620 & 397.05 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Gujarat Gas Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4084.263991.15+2.33%3821.28+6.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total48.0850.71-5.19%48.6-1.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization120.07117.92+1.82%109.27+9.88%
Total Operating Expense3803.653612.45+5.29%3348.23+13.6%
Operating Income280.61378.7-25.9%473.05-40.68%
Net Income Before Taxes297.11399.16-25.57%497.71-40.3%
Net Income221.02296.25-25.39%371.57-40.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.214.3-25.35%5.4-40.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹221.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4084.26Cr

