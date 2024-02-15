Gujarat Gas Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 40.52% YOY

Gujarat Gas Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.88% & the profit decreased by 40.52% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.33% and the profit decreased by 25.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.19% q-o-q & decreased by 1.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 25.9% q-o-q & decreased by 40.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.56% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Gas Company has delivered -8.8% return in the last 1 week, 22.99% return in the last 6 months, and 21.71% YTD return.
Currently, Gujarat Gas Company has a market cap of ₹38666.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹620 & ₹397.05 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Gujarat Gas Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4084.26
|3991.15
|+2.33%
|3821.28
|+6.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|48.08
|50.71
|-5.19%
|48.6
|-1.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|120.07
|117.92
|+1.82%
|109.27
|+9.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|3803.65
|3612.45
|+5.29%
|3348.23
|+13.6%
|Operating Income
|280.61
|378.7
|-25.9%
|473.05
|-40.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|297.11
|399.16
|-25.57%
|497.71
|-40.3%
|Net Income
|221.02
|296.25
|-25.39%
|371.57
|-40.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.21
|4.3
|-25.35%
|5.4
|-40.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹221.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4084.26Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!