Gujarat Gas Q3 Earnings: PAT up 204% YoY, sales fall 27% in Q3
A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹33,345.62 Cr, Gujarat Gas Ltd operates in the energy industry. With 44 districts spread over 6 states—Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh—and 1 union territory—Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) is India's largest City Gas Distribution (CGD) company in terms of sales volume.
