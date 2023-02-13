Gujarat Gas Q3 Earnings: PAT up 204% YoY, sales fall 27% in Q3

On a standalone basis, the company recorded a net profit of ₹371.26 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹121.93 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 204.48% YoY. The company posted revenue from operations of ₹3,821.28 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 against ₹5,241.16 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a fall of 27.10% YoY. In Q3 FY23, profit before tax increased by 207.26% to ₹497.40 crore from ₹161.88 crore, which was reported in Q3 FY22. In Q3FY23, total expenses plummeted 34.39% YoY to ₹3,355.87 crore from ₹5,114.56 Cr in the same quarter last year.