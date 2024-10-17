Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.51% YOY

Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.09% YoY & profit decreased by 21.51% YoY.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live
Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live

Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live : On October 15, 2024, Gujarat Hotels announced their Q2 results, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a growth of 7.09% year-on-year, while profit experienced a significant decline of 21.51% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.78%, but profit plunged 42.6%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike regarding the company's profitability trends.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 7.73% quarter-on-quarter, although they saw a decrease of 26.55% year-on-year, indicating some cost control measures are in place.

Operating income demonstrated a positive trend, up by 3.06% quarter-on-quarter and 11.42% year-on-year, which suggests that core operations are still performing relatively well despite the profit drop.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.9, marking a decrease of 21.49% year-on-year, which may impact investor sentiment going forward.

Despite these challenges, Gujarat Hotels has delivered a return of 2.07% in the last week, 15.42% over the past six months, and an impressive 42.36% year-to-date, showcasing resilience in its stock performance.

As of now, Gujarat Hotels holds a market capitalization of 85.92 crore, with a 52-week trading range between 146.1 and 261, reflecting considerable volatility in the market.

Gujarat Hotels Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.710.68+4.78%0.66+7.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04+7.73%0.06-26.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+0.85%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense0.130.11+13.29%0.14-8.85%
Operating Income0.580.56+3.06%0.52+11.42%
Net Income Before Taxes1.421.34+6.12%1.21+17.29%
Net Income0.721.25-42.6%0.92-21.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.93.31-42.6%2.42-21.49%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.72Cr
₹0.71Cr
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.51% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    154.20
    10:15 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -1.05 (-0.68%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,727.65
    10:15 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    19.65 (0.73%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    127.90
    10:14 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -1 (-0.78%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    810.90
    10:14 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    5.05 (0.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,900.00
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    64.75 (1.34%)

    EPL share price

    273.95
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    2.25 (0.83%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,702.70
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    31.65 (0.68%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,962.50
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -68.5 (-3.37%)
    More from 52 Week High

    TVS Motor Co share price

    2,615.00
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -152.65 (-5.52%)

    KEI Industries share price

    4,150.00
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -231.4 (-5.28%)

    Hero Motocorp share price

    5,130.95
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -266.5 (-4.94%)

    Bharat Heavy Electricals share price

    257.90
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -11.65 (-4.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    National Aluminium Company share price

    228.40
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.9 (5.01%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    974.40
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    44.05 (4.73%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    502.00
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    22.5 (4.69%)

    CRISIL share price

    4,922.40
    10:11 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    132.55 (2.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.