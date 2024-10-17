Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.51% YOY

Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live : On October 15, 2024, Gujarat Hotels announced their Q2 results, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a growth of 7.09% year-on-year, while profit experienced a significant decline of 21.51% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.78%, but profit plunged 42.6%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike regarding the company's profitability trends.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 7.73% quarter-on-quarter, although they saw a decrease of 26.55% year-on-year, indicating some cost control measures are in place.
Operating income demonstrated a positive trend, up by 3.06% quarter-on-quarter and 11.42% year-on-year, which suggests that core operations are still performing relatively well despite the profit drop.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.9, marking a decrease of 21.49% year-on-year, which may impact investor sentiment going forward.
Despite these challenges, Gujarat Hotels has delivered a return of 2.07% in the last week, 15.42% over the past six months, and an impressive 42.36% year-to-date, showcasing resilience in its stock performance.
As of now, Gujarat Hotels holds a market capitalization of ₹85.92 crore, with a 52-week trading range between ₹146.1 and ₹261, reflecting considerable volatility in the market.
Gujarat Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.71
|0.68
|+4.78%
|0.66
|+7.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|+7.73%
|0.06
|-26.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+0.85%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.13
|0.11
|+13.29%
|0.14
|-8.85%
|Operating Income
|0.58
|0.56
|+3.06%
|0.52
|+11.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.42
|1.34
|+6.12%
|1.21
|+17.29%
|Net Income
|0.72
|1.25
|-42.6%
|0.92
|-21.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.9
|3.31
|-42.6%
|2.42
|-21.49%
