Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.51% YOY

Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.51% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.09% YoY & profit decreased by 21.51% YoY.

Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live : On October 15, 2024, Gujarat Hotels announced their Q2 results, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a growth of 7.09% year-on-year, while profit experienced a significant decline of 21.51% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.78%, but profit plunged 42.6%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike regarding the company's profitability trends.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 7.73% quarter-on-quarter, although they saw a decrease of 26.55% year-on-year, indicating some cost control measures are in place.

Operating income demonstrated a positive trend, up by 3.06% quarter-on-quarter and 11.42% year-on-year, which suggests that core operations are still performing relatively well despite the profit drop.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.9, marking a decrease of 21.49% year-on-year, which may impact investor sentiment going forward.

Despite these challenges, Gujarat Hotels has delivered a return of 2.07% in the last week, 15.42% over the past six months, and an impressive 42.36% year-to-date, showcasing resilience in its stock performance.

As of now, Gujarat Hotels holds a market capitalization of 85.92 crore, with a 52-week trading range between 146.1 and 261, reflecting considerable volatility in the market.

Gujarat Hotels Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.710.68+4.78%0.66+7.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04+7.73%0.06-26.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+0.85%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense0.130.11+13.29%0.14-8.85%
Operating Income0.580.56+3.06%0.52+11.42%
Net Income Before Taxes1.421.34+6.12%1.21+17.29%
Net Income0.721.25-42.6%0.92-21.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.93.31-42.6%2.42-21.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.72Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.71Cr

