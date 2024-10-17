Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.51% YOY

Gujarat Hotels Q2 Results Live : On October 15, 2024, Gujarat Hotels announced their Q2 results, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a growth of 7.09% year-on-year, while profit experienced a significant decline of 21.51% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.78%, but profit plunged 42.6%, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike regarding the company's profitability trends.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 7.73% quarter-on-quarter, although they saw a decrease of 26.55% year-on-year, indicating some cost control measures are in place.

Operating income demonstrated a positive trend, up by 3.06% quarter-on-quarter and 11.42% year-on-year, which suggests that core operations are still performing relatively well despite the profit drop.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.9, marking a decrease of 21.49% year-on-year, which may impact investor sentiment going forward.

Despite these challenges, Gujarat Hotels has delivered a return of 2.07% in the last week, 15.42% over the past six months, and an impressive 42.36% year-to-date, showcasing resilience in its stock performance.

As of now, Gujarat Hotels holds a market capitalization of ₹85.92 crore, with a 52-week trading range between ₹146.1 and ₹261, reflecting considerable volatility in the market.

Gujarat Hotels Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.71 0.68 +4.78% 0.66 +7.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 +7.73% 0.06 -26.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +0.85% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.13 0.11 +13.29% 0.14 -8.85% Operating Income 0.58 0.56 +3.06% 0.52 +11.42% Net Income Before Taxes 1.42 1.34 +6.12% 1.21 +17.29% Net Income 0.72 1.25 -42.6% 0.92 -21.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.9 3.31 -42.6% 2.42 -21.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.72Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0.71Cr

