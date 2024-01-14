Gujarat Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.08% YoY

Gujarat Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.11% & the profit increased by 3.08% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 59.13% and the profit increased by 31.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.82% q-o-q & decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 80.94% q-o-q & decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.19 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.9% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Hotels has delivered 11.51% return in the last 1 week, 38.69% return in last 6 months and 34.08% YTD return.
Currently, Gujarat Hotels has a market cap of ₹80.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹238.9 & ₹124.2 respectively.
Gujarat Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.05
|0.66
|+59.13%
|1.09
|-3.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.06
|-21.82%
|0.05
|-16.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.11
|0.14
|-21.18%
|0.13
|-14.38%
|Operating Income
|0.94
|0.52
|+80.94%
|0.96
|-1.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.6
|1.21
|+32.39%
|1.53
|+4.91%
|Net Income
|1.21
|0.92
|+31.95%
|1.17
|+3.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.19
|2.42
|+31.82%
|3.1
|+2.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.05Cr
