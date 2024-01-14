Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.08% YoY

Gujarat Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.08% YoY

Livemint

Revenue decreased by 3.11% YoY & profit increased by 3.08% YoY

Gujarat Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.11% & the profit increased by 3.08% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 59.13% and the profit increased by 31.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.82% q-o-q & decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 80.94% q-o-q & decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.19 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.9% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Hotels has delivered 11.51% return in the last 1 week, 38.69% return in last 6 months and 34.08% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Hotels has a market cap of 80.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 238.9 & 124.2 respectively.

Gujarat Hotels Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.050.66+59.13%1.09-3.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.06-21.82%0.05-16.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense0.110.14-21.18%0.13-14.38%
Operating Income0.940.52+80.94%0.96-1.58%
Net Income Before Taxes1.61.21+32.39%1.53+4.91%
Net Income1.210.92+31.95%1.17+3.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.192.42+31.82%3.1+2.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.21Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.05Cr

