Gujarat Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.08% YoY

Gujarat Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.11% & the profit increased by 3.08% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 59.13% and the profit increased by 31.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.82% q-o-q & decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 80.94% q-o-q & decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.19 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.9% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Hotels has delivered 11.51% return in the last 1 week, 38.69% return in last 6 months and 34.08% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Hotels has a market cap of ₹80.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹238.9 & ₹124.2 respectively.

Gujarat Hotels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.05 0.66 +59.13% 1.09 -3.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.06 -21.82% 0.05 -16.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.11 0.14 -21.18% 0.13 -14.38% Operating Income 0.94 0.52 +80.94% 0.96 -1.58% Net Income Before Taxes 1.6 1.21 +32.39% 1.53 +4.91% Net Income 1.21 0.92 +31.95% 1.17 +3.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.19 2.42 +31.82% 3.1 +2.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.05Cr

