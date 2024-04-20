Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.91% YOY

Gujarat Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.91% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.35% YoY & profit increased by 7.91% YoY

Gujarat Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Hotels announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, revealing a 1.35% decrease in revenue but a 7.91% increase in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 2.57% growth in revenue and a 10.98% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 11.63% quarter-over-quarter and a 21.33% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income also reflected a positive trend, with a 2.27% increase quarter-over-quarter, although there was a slight 0.88% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at 3.54, marking a 7.7% increase year-over-year.

Investors have witnessed impressive returns from Gujarat Hotels, with a 13.75% return in the last week, 31.33% return in the last 6 months, and 30.34% year-to-date return.

Currently, Gujarat Hotels boasts a market capitalization of 78.67 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 238.9 and 139.85 respectively.

Gujarat Hotels Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.081.05+2.57%1.09-1.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04-11.63%0.05-21.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-1.69%0.01+0.87%
Total Operating Expense0.120.11+5.03%0.12-5.11%
Operating Income0.960.94+2.27%0.97-0.88%
Net Income Before Taxes1.781.6+10.9%1.62+9.77%
Net Income1.341.21+10.98%1.24+7.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.543.19+10.97%3.29+7.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.34Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

