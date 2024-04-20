Gujarat Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.91% YOY

Gujarat Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.35% YoY & profit increased by 7.91% YoY

Gujarat Hotels announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, revealing a 1.35% decrease in revenue but a 7.91% increase in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 2.57% growth in revenue and a 10.98% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 11.63% quarter-over-quarter and a 21.33% decrease year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also reflected a positive trend, with a 2.27% increase quarter-over-quarter, although there was a slight 0.88% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹3.54, marking a 7.7% increase year-over-year.

Investors have witnessed impressive returns from Gujarat Hotels, with a 13.75% return in the last week, 31.33% return in the last 6 months, and 30.34% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Gujarat Hotels boasts a market capitalization of ₹78.67 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹238.9 and ₹139.85 respectively.

Gujarat Hotels Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.08 1.05 +2.57% 1.09 -1.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 -11.63% 0.05 -21.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -1.69% 0.01 +0.87% Total Operating Expense 0.12 0.11 +5.03% 0.12 -5.11% Operating Income 0.96 0.94 +2.27% 0.97 -0.88% Net Income Before Taxes 1.78 1.6 +10.9% 1.62 +9.77% Net Income 1.34 1.21 +10.98% 1.24 +7.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.54 3.19 +10.97% 3.29 +7.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.34Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.08Cr

