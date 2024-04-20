Gujarat Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.91% YOY

Gujarat Hotels announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, revealing a 1.35% decrease in revenue but a 7.91% increase in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 2.57% growth in revenue and a 10.98% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 11.63% quarter-over-quarter and a 21.33% decrease year-over-year.
Operating income also reflected a positive trend, with a 2.27% increase quarter-over-quarter, although there was a slight 0.88% decrease year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹3.54, marking a 7.7% increase year-over-year.
Investors have witnessed impressive returns from Gujarat Hotels, with a 13.75% return in the last week, 31.33% return in the last 6 months, and 30.34% year-to-date return.
Currently, Gujarat Hotels boasts a market capitalization of ₹78.67 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹238.9 and ₹139.85 respectively.
Gujarat Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.08
|1.05
|+2.57%
|1.09
|-1.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|-11.63%
|0.05
|-21.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-1.69%
|0.01
|+0.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.12
|0.11
|+5.03%
|0.12
|-5.11%
|Operating Income
|0.96
|0.94
|+2.27%
|0.97
|-0.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.78
|1.6
|+10.9%
|1.62
|+9.77%
|Net Income
|1.34
|1.21
|+10.98%
|1.24
|+7.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.54
|3.19
|+10.97%
|3.29
|+7.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.34Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!