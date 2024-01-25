Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Intrux Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.06% YOY

Gujarat Intrux Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.06% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Intrux Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.16% YoY & profit increased by 1.06% YoY

Gujarat Intrux Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Intrux declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.16% & the profit increased by 1.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.31% and the profit decreased by 29.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.93% q-o-q & increased by 5.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.94% q-o-q & increased by 4.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.81 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.05% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Intrux has delivered -6.08% return in the last 1 week, 56.38% return in last 6 months and -5.68% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Intrux has a market cap of 108.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of 398.75 & 136.15 respectively.

Gujarat Intrux Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.0815.35-8.31%12.55+12.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.841.9-2.93%1.75+5.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.350.35+0.31%0.39-8.22%
Total Operating Expense12.0112.44-3.48%10.58+13.58%
Operating Income2.072.91-28.94%1.98+4.57%
Net Income Before Taxes2.43.26-26.5%2.21+8.56%
Net Income1.652.35-29.52%1.64+1.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.816.83-29.58%4.76+1.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.08Cr

