Gujarat Intrux Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.06% YOY

Gujarat Intrux declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.16% & the profit increased by 1.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.31% and the profit decreased by 29.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.93% q-o-q & increased by 5.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 28.94% q-o-q & increased by 4.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.81 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.05% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Intrux has delivered -6.08% return in the last 1 week, 56.38% return in last 6 months and -5.68% YTD return.
Currently the Gujarat Intrux has a market cap of ₹108.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398.75 & ₹136.15 respectively.
Gujarat Intrux Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.08
|15.35
|-8.31%
|12.55
|+12.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.84
|1.9
|-2.93%
|1.75
|+5.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.35
|0.35
|+0.31%
|0.39
|-8.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.01
|12.44
|-3.48%
|10.58
|+13.58%
|Operating Income
|2.07
|2.91
|-28.94%
|1.98
|+4.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.4
|3.26
|-26.5%
|2.21
|+8.56%
|Net Income
|1.65
|2.35
|-29.52%
|1.64
|+1.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.81
|6.83
|-29.58%
|4.76
|+1.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.65Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.08Cr
