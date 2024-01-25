Gujarat Intrux Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.06% YOY

Gujarat Intrux declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.16% & the profit increased by 1.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.31% and the profit decreased by 29.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.93% q-o-q & increased by 5.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.94% q-o-q & increased by 4.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.81 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.05% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Intrux has delivered -6.08% return in the last 1 week, 56.38% return in last 6 months and -5.68% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Intrux has a market cap of ₹108.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398.75 & ₹136.15 respectively.

Gujarat Intrux Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.08 15.35 -8.31% 12.55 +12.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.84 1.9 -2.93% 1.75 +5.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.35 0.35 +0.31% 0.39 -8.22% Total Operating Expense 12.01 12.44 -3.48% 10.58 +13.58% Operating Income 2.07 2.91 -28.94% 1.98 +4.57% Net Income Before Taxes 2.4 3.26 -26.5% 2.21 +8.56% Net Income 1.65 2.35 -29.52% 1.64 +1.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.81 6.83 -29.58% 4.76 +1.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.65Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14.08Cr

