Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 results: profit at ₹0.02Cr, Revenue increased by 2.94% YoY

Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Lease Financing declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, reporting a profit of ₹0.02 crore. The company's topline showed a year-over-year increase of 2.94%, marking a positive turnaround from the loss of ₹0.01 crore reported during the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Gujarat Lease Financing's revenue grew by 2.24%. This growth is indicative of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position.
Notably, selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant decline, dropping by 9.8% quarter-over-quarter and 31.82% year-over-year. This cost management strategy has contributed to the improved profitability.
Operating income showcased remarkable growth, surging by 139.77% compared to the previous quarter and skyrocketing by 326.85% year-over-year. This upward trend in operating income reflects the company's robust operational performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹0.01, representing an impressive increase of 326.88% year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive signal for investors and stakeholders.
Over the past week, Gujarat Lease Financing has delivered a return of 22.75%. However, the company experienced a decline of 8.96% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has performed exceptionally well, with an 82.08% return.
As of now, Gujarat Lease Financing has a market capitalization of ₹23.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹11.7 and a low of ₹3.6, highlighting the volatility and potential growth opportunities in the stock.
Gujarat Lease Financing Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.11
|0.1
|+2.24%
|0.1
|+2.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|-9.8%
|0.06
|-31.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|0.16
|-51%
|0.11
|-28.63%
|Operating Income
|0.02
|-0.06
|+139.77%
|-0.01
|+326.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.02
|-0.06
|+139.77%
|-0.01
|+326.85%
|Net Income
|0.02
|-0.06
|+139.77%
|-0.01
|+326.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|-0.02
|+145.15%
|-0
|+326.88%
