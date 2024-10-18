Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 results: profit at ₹0.02Cr, Revenue increased by 2.94% YoY

Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Lease Financing declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, reporting a profit of ₹0.02 crore. The company's topline showed a year-over-year increase of 2.94%, marking a positive turnaround from the loss of ₹0.01 crore reported during the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gujarat Lease Financing's revenue grew by 2.24%. This growth is indicative of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position.

Notably, selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant decline, dropping by 9.8% quarter-over-quarter and 31.82% year-over-year. This cost management strategy has contributed to the improved profitability.

Operating income showcased remarkable growth, surging by 139.77% compared to the previous quarter and skyrocketing by 326.85% year-over-year. This upward trend in operating income reflects the company's robust operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹0.01, representing an impressive increase of 326.88% year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive signal for investors and stakeholders.

Over the past week, Gujarat Lease Financing has delivered a return of 22.75%. However, the company experienced a decline of 8.96% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has performed exceptionally well, with an 82.08% return.

As of now, Gujarat Lease Financing has a market capitalization of ₹23.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹11.7 and a low of ₹3.6, highlighting the volatility and potential growth opportunities in the stock.

Gujarat Lease Financing Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.11 0.1 +2.24% 0.1 +2.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 -9.8% 0.06 -31.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.08 0.16 -51% 0.11 -28.63% Operating Income 0.02 -0.06 +139.77% -0.01 +326.85% Net Income Before Taxes 0.02 -0.06 +139.77% -0.01 +326.85% Net Income 0.02 -0.06 +139.77% -0.01 +326.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 -0.02 +145.15% -0 +326.88%