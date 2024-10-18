Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 results: profit at 0.02Cr, Revenue increased by 2.94% YoY

Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 results: profit at ₹0.02Cr, Revenue increased by 2.94% YoY

Livemint

Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 results: Revenue increased by 2.94% YoY & profit at 0.02Cr.

Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 Results Live

Gujarat Lease Financing Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Lease Financing declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, reporting a profit of 0.02 crore. The company's topline showed a year-over-year increase of 2.94%, marking a positive turnaround from the loss of 0.01 crore reported during the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gujarat Lease Financing's revenue grew by 2.24%. This growth is indicative of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position.

Notably, selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant decline, dropping by 9.8% quarter-over-quarter and 31.82% year-over-year. This cost management strategy has contributed to the improved profitability.

Operating income showcased remarkable growth, surging by 139.77% compared to the previous quarter and skyrocketing by 326.85% year-over-year. This upward trend in operating income reflects the company's robust operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 0.01, representing an impressive increase of 326.88% year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive signal for investors and stakeholders.

Over the past week, Gujarat Lease Financing has delivered a return of 22.75%. However, the company experienced a decline of 8.96% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has performed exceptionally well, with an 82.08% return.

As of now, Gujarat Lease Financing has a market capitalization of 23.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 11.7 and a low of 3.6, highlighting the volatility and potential growth opportunities in the stock.

Gujarat Lease Financing Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.110.1+2.24%0.1+2.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04-9.8%0.06-31.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.080.16-51%0.11-28.63%
Operating Income0.02-0.06+139.77%-0.01+326.85%
Net Income Before Taxes0.02-0.06+139.77%-0.01+326.85%
Net Income0.02-0.06+139.77%-0.01+326.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.01-0.02+145.15%-0+326.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.11Cr

