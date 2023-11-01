Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Q2 result: Net profit drops 51% to ₹74.58 crore
State-run Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (GMDC) on Wednesday reported a 50.6 per cent drop in consolidated profit to ₹74.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
