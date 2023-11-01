comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 01 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.6 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.35 -0.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.95 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 566.2 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428 -0.13%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Q2 result: Net profit drops 51% to 74.58 crore
Back Back

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Q2 result: Net profit drops 51% to ₹74.58 crore

 PTI

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp reported a significant 51% drop in its net profit to ₹74.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹151.22 crore in the year-ago period

GMDC reported a 51% drop in its net profit to ₹74.58 crorePremium
GMDC reported a 51% drop in its net profit to 74.58 crore

State-run Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (GMDC) on Wednesday reported a 50.6 per cent drop in consolidated profit to 74.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of 151.22 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to 459.74 crore compared to 591.45 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is one of the leading mining players in India. It is a state public undertaking of the Government of Gujarat.

The state-owned company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and the Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 10:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App