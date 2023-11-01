Hello User
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Q2 result: Net profit drops 51% to 74.58 crore

PTI

GMDC reported a 51% drop in its net profit to 74.58 crore

State-run Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (GMDC) on Wednesday reported a 50.6 per cent drop in consolidated profit to 74.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of 151.22 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to 459.74 crore compared to 591.45 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is one of the leading mining players in India. It is a state public undertaking of the Government of Gujarat.

The state-owned company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and the Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 10:59 PM IST
