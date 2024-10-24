Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.42% YOY

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Mineral Development Corp declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, revealing a remarkable profit increase of 71.42% year-over-year (YoY), alongside a revenue growth of 54.94%. This strong performance highlights the company's robust operational efficiency despite some fluctuations compared to the previous quarter.

However, when juxtaposed with the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 27.52% and a profit decrease of 30.53%. These quarterly comparisons raise questions about the sustainability of the growth trajectory witnessed YoY.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.25% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 8.38% YoY, indicating a trend towards higher operational costs. This rise in expenses may impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

Gujarat Mineral's operating income saw a significant decline of 36.67% q-o-q but an impressive increase of 248.57% YoY. This juxtaposition suggests that while the company is currently facing short-term challenges, it has managed to enhance its operational performance significantly compared to the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹4.02, marking a 71.06% YoY increase. This reflects the company's ability to enhance shareholder value, despite the fluctuations in quarterly performance.

In terms of stock performance, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp has delivered a return of 0.85% over the last week but has seen a decline of 14.63% over the last six months and a 12.65% decline year-to-date (YTD). These figures suggest that investor sentiment has been cautious in recent months.

As of October 24, 2024, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp holds a market capitalization of ₹11,304.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹506 and a low of ₹307.1. This range indicates a significant level of volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

Currently, out of the analysts covering Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, one analyst has issued a 'Sell' rating, reflecting a consensus recommendation to sell as of October 24, 2024. This cautious outlook might be influenced by the recent declines in quarterly revenue and profit compared to the preceding quarter.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 593.01 818.13 -27.52% 382.74 +54.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.67 38.42 +3.25% 36.6 +8.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.92 21.39 -2.2% 18.39 +13.76% Total Operating Expense 472.64 628.05 -24.74% 348.2 +35.74% Operating Income 120.37 190.08 -36.67% 34.53 +248.57% Net Income Before Taxes 181.21 249.07 -27.25% 109.27 +65.84% Net Income 127.86 184.05 -30.53% 74.59 +71.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.02 5.79 -30.57% 2.35 +71.06%