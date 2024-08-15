Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.09% YOY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13th August. The company has reported a significant YoY growth in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 22.34%, while the profit witnessed an impressive rise of 34.09% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the strong YoY performance, the company's revenue declined by 4.22% and profit decreased by 9.23% when compared to the previous quarter. This quarter-on-quarter decline highlights some challenges faced by the company in maintaining its growth momentum.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 1.89% q-o-q, but increased by 9.05% YoY. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut down on some expenses compared to the last quarter, the overall yearly operational costs have risen.

Operating income for the quarter showed a positive trend, increasing by 11.94% q-o-q and an outstanding 158.62% YoY. This significant YoY growth in operating income underscores the company's efficiency and operational improvements.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.03, marking a substantial increase of 41.37% YoY. This robust growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's profitability and financial health.

In terms of market performance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered a -2.51% return over the past week, a modest 0.71% return over the last six months, and a -13.69% YTD return. These figures suggest a mixed sentiment among investors and potential volatility in the stock.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of 9546.74 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 814.9 and a 52-week low of 533.5, indicating a broad range of trading activity over the past year.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20212110-4.22%1652+22.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total518528-1.89%475+9.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization7878-0%76+2.63%
Total Operating Expense19462043-4.75%1623+19.9%
Operating Income7567+11.94%29+158.62%
Net Income Before Taxes157171-8.19%116+35.34%
Net Income118130-9.23%88+34.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.038.84-9.16%5.68+41.37%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST
