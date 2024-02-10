Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 70.25% YOY

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.89% & the profit decreased by 70.25% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.38% and the profit decreased by 46.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.28% q-o-q & decreased by 21.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 91.21% q-o-q & decreased by 97.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.3 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 70.04% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered -6.67% return in the last 1 week, 24.95% return in last 6 months and -8.99% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹10066.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹814.9 & ₹484.45 respectively.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2088 2080 +0.38% 2673 -21.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 558 571 -2.28% 712 -21.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 76 78 -2.56% 76 -0% Total Operating Expense 2080 1989 +4.58% 2311 -10% Operating Income 8 91 -91.21% 362 -97.79% Net Income Before Taxes 122 242 -49.59% 438 -72.15% Net Income 97 182 -46.7% 326 -70.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.3 11.74 -46.34% 21.03 -70.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹97Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2088Cr

