Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 70.25% YOY

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.89% & the profit decreased by 70.25% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.38% and the profit decreased by 46.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.28% q-o-q & decreased by 21.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 91.21% q-o-q & decreased by 97.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.3 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 70.04% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered -6.67% return in the last 1 week, 24.95% return in last 6 months and -8.99% YTD return.
Currently the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹10066.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹814.9 & ₹484.45 respectively.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2088
|2080
|+0.38%
|2673
|-21.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|558
|571
|-2.28%
|712
|-21.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|76
|78
|-2.56%
|76
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|2080
|1989
|+4.58%
|2311
|-10%
|Operating Income
|8
|91
|-91.21%
|362
|-97.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|122
|242
|-49.59%
|438
|-72.15%
|Net Income
|97
|182
|-46.7%
|326
|-70.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.3
|11.74
|-46.34%
|21.03
|-70.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹97Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2088Cr
