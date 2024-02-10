Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 70.25% YOY

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 70.25% YOY

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 21.89% YoY & profit decreased by 70.25% YoY

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.89% & the profit decreased by 70.25% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.38% and the profit decreased by 46.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.28% q-o-q & decreased by 21.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 91.21% q-o-q & decreased by 97.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.3 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 70.04% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered -6.67% return in the last 1 week, 24.95% return in last 6 months and -8.99% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of 10066.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of 814.9 & 484.45 respectively.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20882080+0.38%2673-21.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total558571-2.28%712-21.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization7678-2.56%76-0%
Total Operating Expense20801989+4.58%2311-10%
Operating Income891-91.21%362-97.79%
Net Income Before Taxes122242-49.59%438-72.15%
Net Income97182-46.7%326-70.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.311.74-46.34%21.03-70.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹97Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2088Cr

