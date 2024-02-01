Gujarat Natural Resources Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹0.7Cr, Revenue increased by 97.11% YoY
Gujarat Natural Resources, a leading company in the natural resources sector, recently announced its quarterly results for Q3 FY24. The company reported a profit of ₹0.7Cr, showing a significant improvement compared to the loss of ₹1.98cr in the same period last year. This marks a positive turnaround for the company.