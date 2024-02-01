Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Natural Resources Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.7Cr, Revenue increased by 97.11% YoY

Gujarat Natural Resources Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.7Cr, Revenue increased by 97.11% YoY

Livemint

Gujarat Natural Resources Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 97.11% YoY & profit at 0.7Cr

Gujarat Natural Resources Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Natural Resources, a leading company in the natural resources sector, recently announced its quarterly results for Q3 FY24. The company reported a profit of 0.7Cr, showing a significant improvement compared to the loss of 1.98cr in the same period last year. This marks a positive turnaround for the company.

The revenue of Gujarat Natural Resources witnessed a remarkable growth of 97.11% on a year-on-year basis. This growth is a result of the company's strategic initiatives and strong performance in the market. It is an impressive achievement for the company, considering the decline of 8.31% in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses of the company increased by 22.28% quarter-on-quarter and 22.64% year-on-year. This increase in expenses indicates the company's efforts to expand its operations and invest in its growth.

The operating income of Gujarat Natural Resources showed a remarkable improvement, with a growth of 138.72% quarter-on-quarter and 165.49% year-on-year. This indicates the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 0.09, reflecting a significant increase of 136% year-on-year. This improvement in EPS demonstrates the company's ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Gujarat Natural Resources has delivered impressive returns to its investors. The company has achieved a return of 23.14% in the last week, 101.14% in the last six months, and 36.17% year-to-date. These returns highlight the strong performance of the company in the market.

Currently, Gujarat Natural Resources has a market capitalization of 226.31 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 28.2 and 11.86 respectively. This indicates the market's confidence in the company's potential for growth and success.

Gujarat Natural Resources Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.427-8.31%3.26+97.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.080.88+22.28%0.88+22.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.192.4-50.66%2.17-45.31%
Total Operating Expense5.359.78-45.28%4.9+9.24%
Operating Income1.07-2.77+138.72%-1.64+165.49%
Net Income Before Taxes0.78-3.06+125.32%-1.98+139.23%
Net Income0.7-3.01+123.25%-1.98+135.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.09-0.37+124.32%-0.25+136%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.7Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.42Cr

