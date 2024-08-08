Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.7% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.45% & the profit increased by 61.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.11% and the profit increased by 66.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 57.54% q-o-q & increased by 66.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.27 for Q1 which increased by 54.25% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered -3.73% return in the last 1 week, 23.91% return in last 6 months and 44.67% YTD return.
Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of ₹10704.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹243.34 & ₹115.55 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|245.98
|251.28
|-2.11%
|214.92
|+14.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.77
|19.35
|+7.31%
|19.93
|+4.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.05
|28.93
|+0.44%
|28.7
|+1.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|125.49
|174.8
|-28.21%
|142.4
|-11.88%
|Operating Income
|120.48
|76.48
|+57.54%
|72.52
|+66.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|143.79
|90.56
|+58.77%
|90.51
|+58.87%
|Net Income
|109.67
|65.84
|+66.59%
|67.83
|+61.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.27
|2.14
|+6.14%
|1.47
|+54.25%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess