Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.7% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.45% YoY & profit increased by 61.7% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live
Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.45% & the profit increased by 61.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.11% and the profit increased by 66.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 57.54% q-o-q & increased by 66.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.27 for Q1 which increased by 54.25% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered -3.73% return in the last 1 week, 23.91% return in last 6 months and 44.67% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of 10704.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 243.34 & 115.55 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue245.98251.28-2.11%214.92+14.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.7719.35+7.31%19.93+4.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.0528.93+0.44%28.7+1.24%
Total Operating Expense125.49174.8-28.21%142.4-11.88%
Operating Income120.4876.48+57.54%72.52+66.15%
Net Income Before Taxes143.7990.56+58.77%90.51+58.87%
Net Income109.6765.84+66.59%67.83+61.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.272.14+6.14%1.47+54.25%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹109.67Cr
₹245.98Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.7% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.75
    11:38 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.5 (-0.5%)

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    11:38 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.6 (-1.69%)

    Tata Power

    422.15
    11:38 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.1 (-1.88%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.80
    11:38 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.15 (-1.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue