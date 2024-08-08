Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.7% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.45% & the profit increased by 61.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.11% and the profit increased by 66.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.27 for Q1 which increased by 54.25% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered -3.73% return in the last 1 week, 23.91% return in last 6 months and 44.67% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of ₹10704.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹243.34 & ₹115.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 245.98 251.28 -2.11% 214.92 +14.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.77 19.35 +7.31% 19.93 +4.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.05 28.93 +0.44% 28.7 +1.24% Total Operating Expense 125.49 174.8 -28.21% 142.4 -11.88% Operating Income 120.48 76.48 +57.54% 72.52 +66.15% Net Income Before Taxes 143.79 90.56 +58.77% 90.51 +58.87% Net Income 109.67 65.84 +66.59% 67.83 +61.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.27 2.14 +6.14% 1.47 +54.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹109.67Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹245.98Cr

