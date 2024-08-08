Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.7% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.7% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.45% YoY & profit increased by 61.7% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.45% & the profit increased by 61.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.11% and the profit increased by 66.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 57.54% q-o-q & increased by 66.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.27 for Q1 which increased by 54.25% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered -3.73% return in the last 1 week, 23.91% return in last 6 months and 44.67% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of 10704.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 243.34 & 115.55 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue245.98251.28-2.11%214.92+14.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.7719.35+7.31%19.93+4.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.0528.93+0.44%28.7+1.24%
Total Operating Expense125.49174.8-28.21%142.4-11.88%
Operating Income120.4876.48+57.54%72.52+66.15%
Net Income Before Taxes143.7990.56+58.77%90.51+58.87%
Net Income109.6765.84+66.59%67.83+61.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.272.14+6.14%1.47+54.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹109.67Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹245.98Cr

