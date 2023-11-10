Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.95% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 11.15% & the profit increased by 27.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.54% and the profit increased by 36.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.4% q-o-q & increased by 3.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.94% q-o-q & increased by 44.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.86 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 18.57% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered 10.17% return in the last 1 week, 13.69% return in last 6 months and 32.44% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of ₹6444.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹142.8 & ₹85.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹3.6. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 252.61 214.92 +17.54% 227.26 +11.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.85 19.93 -0.4% 19.22 +3.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.79 28.7 +0.34% 28.94 -0.5% Total Operating Expense 127.2 142.4 -10.68% 140.47 -9.45% Operating Income 125.41 72.52 +72.94% 86.79 +44.49% Net Income Before Taxes 145.65 90.51 +60.92% 96.65 +50.69% Net Income 92.28 67.83 +36.05% 72.12 +27.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.86 1.47 +26.62% 1.57 +18.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹92.28Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹252.61Cr

