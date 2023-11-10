Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.95% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.95% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 11.15% YoY & profit increased by 27.95% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 FY24 Results

Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 11.15% & the profit increased by 27.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.54% and the profit increased by 36.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.4% q-o-q & increased by 3.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.94% q-o-q & increased by 44.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.86 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 18.57% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered 10.17% return in the last 1 week, 13.69% return in last 6 months and 32.44% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of 6444.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 142.8 & 85.25 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 3.6. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue252.61214.92+17.54%227.26+11.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.8519.93-0.4%19.22+3.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.7928.7+0.34%28.94-0.5%
Total Operating Expense127.2142.4-10.68%140.47-9.45%
Operating Income125.4172.52+72.94%86.79+44.49%
Net Income Before Taxes145.6590.51+60.92%96.65+50.69%
Net Income92.2867.83+36.05%72.12+27.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.861.47+26.62%1.57+18.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹92.28Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹252.61Cr

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:42 AM IST
