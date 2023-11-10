Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.95% YOY
Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 11.15% & the profit increased by 27.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.54% and the profit increased by 36.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.4% q-o-q & increased by 3.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 72.94% q-o-q & increased by 44.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.86 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 18.57% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered 10.17% return in the last 1 week, 13.69% return in last 6 months and 32.44% YTD return.
Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of ₹6444.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹142.8 & ₹85.25 respectively.
As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹3.6. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|252.61
|214.92
|+17.54%
|227.26
|+11.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.85
|19.93
|-0.4%
|19.22
|+3.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.79
|28.7
|+0.34%
|28.94
|-0.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|127.2
|142.4
|-10.68%
|140.47
|-9.45%
|Operating Income
|125.41
|72.52
|+72.94%
|86.79
|+44.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|145.65
|90.51
|+60.92%
|96.65
|+50.69%
|Net Income
|92.28
|67.83
|+36.05%
|72.12
|+27.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.86
|1.47
|+26.62%
|1.57
|+18.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹92.28Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹252.61Cr
