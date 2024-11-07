Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.19% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.12% YoY & profit decreased by 18.19% YoY.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live
Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port has announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a concerning decline in financial performance. The company reported a decrease in topline revenue by 10.12% year-over-year, alongside an 18.19% drop in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials showed a further decline with revenue falling by 7.7% and profit decreasing significantly by 31.17%. This downturn highlights ongoing challenges for the company in maintaining its profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen, increasing by 2.14% quarter-over-quarter and 6.84% year-over-year. This rise in expenses is likely contributing to the overall decrease in operating income, which has fallen by 14.15% quarter-over-quarter and 17.52% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.56, marking a decrease of 16.28% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS further underscores the challenges faced by Gujarat Pipavav Port in delivering shareholder value.

Over the past week, the stock has seen a slight decline of -0.16%, with a more significant drop of -4.25% over the last six months. However, year-to-date, the stock has shown a positive return of 27.76%. As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 9,452.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 250.69 and a low of 125.75.

Analyst sentiment appears mixed as of November 7, 2024, with 2 analysts issuing a Strong Sell rating, 2 giving a Sell rating, 4 recommending a Hold, and 3 suggesting a Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach to the stock amid its recent performance.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue227.04245.98-7.7%252.61-10.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.2120.77+2.14%19.85+6.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.1429.05+0.28%28.79+1.18%
Total Operating Expense123.61125.49-1.5%127.2-2.82%
Operating Income103.43120.48-14.15%125.41-17.52%
Net Income Before Taxes126.42143.79-12.08%145.65-13.2%
Net Income75.49109.67-31.17%92.28-18.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.562.27-31.28%1.86-16.28%
FAQs
₹75.49Cr
₹227.04Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.19% YoY

