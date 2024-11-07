Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.19% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port has announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a concerning decline in financial performance. The company reported a decrease in topline revenue by 10.12% year-over-year, alongside an 18.19% drop in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials showed a further decline with revenue falling by 7.7% and profit decreasing significantly by 31.17%. This downturn highlights ongoing challenges for the company in maintaining its profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen, increasing by 2.14% quarter-over-quarter and 6.84% year-over-year. This rise in expenses is likely contributing to the overall decrease in operating income, which has fallen by 14.15% quarter-over-quarter and 17.52% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.56, marking a decrease of 16.28% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS further underscores the challenges faced by Gujarat Pipavav Port in delivering shareholder value.

Over the past week, the stock has seen a slight decline of -0.16%, with a more significant drop of -4.25% over the last six months. However, year-to-date, the stock has shown a positive return of 27.76%. As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹9,452.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹250.69 and a low of ₹125.75.

Analyst sentiment appears mixed as of November 7, 2024, with 2 analysts issuing a Strong Sell rating, 2 giving a Sell rating, 4 recommending a Hold, and 3 suggesting a Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach to the stock amid its recent performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 227.04 245.98 -7.7% 252.61 -10.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.21 20.77 +2.14% 19.85 +6.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.14 29.05 +0.28% 28.79 +1.18% Total Operating Expense 123.61 125.49 -1.5% 127.2 -2.82% Operating Income 103.43 120.48 -14.15% 125.41 -17.52% Net Income Before Taxes 126.42 143.79 -12.08% 145.65 -13.2% Net Income 75.49 109.67 -31.17% 92.28 -18.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.56 2.27 -31.28% 1.86 -16.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹75.49Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹227.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar