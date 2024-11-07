Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.19% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.19% YoY

Livemint

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.12% YoY & profit decreased by 18.19% YoY.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port has announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a concerning decline in financial performance. The company reported a decrease in topline revenue by 10.12% year-over-year, alongside an 18.19% drop in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials showed a further decline with revenue falling by 7.7% and profit decreasing significantly by 31.17%. This downturn highlights ongoing challenges for the company in maintaining its profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen, increasing by 2.14% quarter-over-quarter and 6.84% year-over-year. This rise in expenses is likely contributing to the overall decrease in operating income, which has fallen by 14.15% quarter-over-quarter and 17.52% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.56, marking a decrease of 16.28% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS further underscores the challenges faced by Gujarat Pipavav Port in delivering shareholder value.

Over the past week, the stock has seen a slight decline of -0.16%, with a more significant drop of -4.25% over the last six months. However, year-to-date, the stock has shown a positive return of 27.76%. As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 9,452.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 250.69 and a low of 125.75.

Analyst sentiment appears mixed as of November 7, 2024, with 2 analysts issuing a Strong Sell rating, 2 giving a Sell rating, 4 recommending a Hold, and 3 suggesting a Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach to the stock amid its recent performance.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue227.04245.98-7.7%252.61-10.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.2120.77+2.14%19.85+6.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.1429.05+0.28%28.79+1.18%
Total Operating Expense123.61125.49-1.5%127.2-2.82%
Operating Income103.43120.48-14.15%125.41-17.52%
Net Income Before Taxes126.42143.79-12.08%145.65-13.2%
Net Income75.49109.67-31.17%92.28-18.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.562.27-31.28%1.86-16.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹75.49Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹227.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.