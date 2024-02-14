Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 37.58% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.61% & the profit increased by 37.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.74% and the profit increased by 25.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.73% q-o-q & increased by 6.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.68% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.38% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered -7.65% return in the last 1 week, 43.97% return in last 6 months and 11.56% YTD return.
Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of ₹8254.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹193.8 & ₹95 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|269.63
|252.61
|+6.74%
|250.57
|+7.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20
|19.85
|+0.73%
|18.82
|+6.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.18
|28.79
|+1.34%
|29.61
|-1.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|139.61
|127.2
|+9.76%
|152.88
|-8.68%
|Operating Income
|130.02
|125.41
|+3.68%
|97.69
|+33.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|152.77
|145.65
|+4.89%
|112.6
|+35.67%
|Net Income
|116.06
|92.28
|+25.78%
|84.36
|+37.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.4
|1.86
|+28.89%
|1.96
|+22.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹116.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹269.63Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!