Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 37.58% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 37.58% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.61% YoY & profit increased by 37.58% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.61% & the profit increased by 37.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.74% and the profit increased by 25.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.73% q-o-q & increased by 6.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.68% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.38% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered -7.65% return in the last 1 week, 43.97% return in last 6 months and 11.56% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of 8254.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 193.8 & 95 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue269.63252.61+6.74%250.57+7.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2019.85+0.73%18.82+6.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.1828.79+1.34%29.61-1.45%
Total Operating Expense139.61127.2+9.76%152.88-8.68%
Operating Income130.02125.41+3.68%97.69+33.1%
Net Income Before Taxes152.77145.65+4.89%112.6+35.67%
Net Income116.0692.28+25.78%84.36+37.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.41.86+28.89%1.96+22.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹116.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹269.63Cr

