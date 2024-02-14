Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 37.58% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.61% & the profit increased by 37.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.74% and the profit increased by 25.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.73% q-o-q & increased by 6.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.68% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.38% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered -7.65% return in the last 1 week, 43.97% return in last 6 months and 11.56% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of ₹8254.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹193.8 & ₹95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 269.63 252.61 +6.74% 250.57 +7.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20 19.85 +0.73% 18.82 +6.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.18 28.79 +1.34% 29.61 -1.45% Total Operating Expense 139.61 127.2 +9.76% 152.88 -8.68% Operating Income 130.02 125.41 +3.68% 97.69 +33.1% Net Income Before Taxes 152.77 145.65 +4.89% 112.6 +35.67% Net Income 116.06 92.28 +25.78% 84.36 +37.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.4 1.86 +28.89% 1.96 +22.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹116.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹269.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!