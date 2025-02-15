Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 14.38% YOY, profit at ₹99.37 crore and revenue at ₹262.89 crore

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 2.5% year-over-year (YoY). The company recorded a profit of ₹99.37 crore, marking a decline of 14.38% YoY, alongside a revenue of ₹262.89 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 15.79%, and profit increased by 31.63%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs saw a rise of 12.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 19.3% YoY, impacting the overall profitability of the port.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter showed a slight increase of 4.46% q-o-q, but this was overshadowed by a 16.91% decrease YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹2.06 for Q3, reflecting a drop of 14.17% YoY.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has faced significant challenges in the market, delivering a -11.37% return in the last week, -40.46% return in the last six months, and a -26.07% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Gujarat Pipavav Port holds a market capitalization of ₹6404 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹250.69 and a low of ₹133.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, analysis from nine analysts covering the company shows a divided outlook: two analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, two have given a Hold rating, one analyst has assigned a Buy rating, and two analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 262.89 227.04 +15.79% 269.63 -2.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.86 21.21 +12.49% 20 +19.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.7 29.14 +5.35% 29.18 +5.21% Total Operating Expense 154.85 123.61 +25.27% 139.61 +10.92% Operating Income 108.04 103.43 +4.46% 130.02 -16.91% Net Income Before Taxes 132.07 126.42 +4.47% 152.77 -13.55% Net Income 99.37 75.49 +31.63% 116.06 -14.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.06 1.56 +32.05% 2.4 -14.17%

