Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 14.38% YOY, profit at ₹99.37 crore and revenue at ₹262.89 crore

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 2.5% year-over-year (YoY). The company recorded a profit of ₹99.37 crore, marking a decline of 14.38% YoY, alongside a revenue of ₹262.89 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 15.79%, and profit increased by 31.63%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs saw a rise of 12.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 19.3% YoY, impacting the overall profitability of the port.
The operating income for the quarter showed a slight increase of 4.46% q-o-q, but this was overshadowed by a 16.91% decrease YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹2.06 for Q3, reflecting a drop of 14.17% YoY.
Gujarat Pipavav Port has faced significant challenges in the market, delivering a -11.37% return in the last week, -40.46% return in the last six months, and a -26.07% return year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Gujarat Pipavav Port holds a market capitalization of ₹6404 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹250.69 and a low of ₹133.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, analysis from nine analysts covering the company shows a divided outlook: two analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, two have given a Hold rating, one analyst has assigned a Buy rating, and two analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|262.89
|227.04
|+15.79%
|269.63
|-2.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.86
|21.21
|+12.49%
|20
|+19.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.7
|29.14
|+5.35%
|29.18
|+5.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|154.85
|123.61
|+25.27%
|139.61
|+10.92%
|Operating Income
|108.04
|103.43
|+4.46%
|130.02
|-16.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|132.07
|126.42
|+4.47%
|152.77
|-13.55%
|Net Income
|99.37
|75.49
|+31.63%
|116.06
|-14.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.06
|1.56
|+32.05%
|2.4
|-14.17%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹99.37Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹262.89Cr