Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 14.38% YOY, profit at ₹99.37 crore and revenue at ₹262.89 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 2.5% year-over-year (YoY). The company recorded a profit of 99.37 crore, marking a decline of 14.38% YoY, alongside a revenue of 262.89 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 15.79%, and profit increased by 31.63%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs saw a rise of 12.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 19.3% YoY, impacting the overall profitability of the port.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter showed a slight increase of 4.46% q-o-q, but this was overshadowed by a 16.91% decrease YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 2.06 for Q3, reflecting a drop of 14.17% YoY.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has faced significant challenges in the market, delivering a -11.37% return in the last week, -40.46% return in the last six months, and a -26.07% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Gujarat Pipavav Port holds a market capitalization of 6404 crore, with a 52-week high of 250.69 and a low of 133.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, analysis from nine analysts covering the company shows a divided outlook: two analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, two have given a Hold rating, one analyst has assigned a Buy rating, and two analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue262.89227.04+15.79%269.63-2.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.8621.21+12.49%20+19.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.729.14+5.35%29.18+5.21%
Total Operating Expense154.85123.61+25.27%139.61+10.92%
Operating Income108.04103.43+4.46%130.02-16.91%
Net Income Before Taxes132.07126.42+4.47%152.77-13.55%
Net Income99.3775.49+31.63%116.06-14.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.061.56+32.05%2.4-14.17%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹99.37Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹262.89Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
