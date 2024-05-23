Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.35% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.78% & the profit decreased by 32.35% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 43.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.06% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 41.18% q-o-q & decreased by 18.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.14 for Q4 which increased by 1.87% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered 1.81% return in the last 1 week, 53.87% return in the last 6 months and 35.77% YTD return.
Currently, Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of ₹10045.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹225.35 & ₹105.8 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating & 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|251.28
|269.63
|-6.81%
|230.99
|+8.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.35
|20
|-3.23%
|16.53
|+17.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.93
|29.18
|-0.87%
|27.57
|+4.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|174.8
|139.61
|+25.2%
|137.33
|+27.28%
|Operating Income
|76.48
|130.02
|-41.18%
|93.67
|-18.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|90.56
|152.77
|-40.72%
|124.77
|-27.42%
|Net Income
|65.84
|116.06
|-43.28%
|97.32
|-32.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.14
|2.4
|-10.95%
|2.1
|+1.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹65.84Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹251.28Cr
