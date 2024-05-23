Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.35% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.78% YoY & profit decreased by 32.35% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.78% & the profit decreased by 32.35% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 43.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.06% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 41.18% q-o-q & decreased by 18.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.14 for Q4 which increased by 1.87% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered 1.81% return in the last 1 week, 53.87% return in the last 6 months and 35.77% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of ₹10045.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹225.35 & ₹105.8 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating & 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 251.28 269.63 -6.81% 230.99 +8.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.35 20 -3.23% 16.53 +17.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.93 29.18 -0.87% 27.57 +4.93% Total Operating Expense 174.8 139.61 +25.2% 137.33 +27.28% Operating Income 76.48 130.02 -41.18% 93.67 -18.35% Net Income Before Taxes 90.56 152.77 -40.72% 124.77 -27.42% Net Income 65.84 116.06 -43.28% 97.32 -32.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.14 2.4 -10.95% 2.1 +1.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹65.84Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹251.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!