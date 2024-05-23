Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.35% YOY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.35% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.78% YoY & profit decreased by 32.35% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Pipavav Port declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.78% & the profit decreased by 32.35% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 43.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 41.18% q-o-q & decreased by 18.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.14 for Q4 which increased by 1.87% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Pipavav Port has delivered 1.81% return in the last 1 week, 53.87% return in the last 6 months and 35.77% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Pipavav Port has a market cap of 10045.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 225.35 & 105.8 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating & 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue251.28269.63-6.81%230.99+8.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.3520-3.23%16.53+17.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.9329.18-0.87%27.57+4.93%
Total Operating Expense174.8139.61+25.2%137.33+27.28%
Operating Income76.48130.02-41.18%93.67-18.35%
Net Income Before Taxes90.56152.77-40.72%124.77-27.42%
Net Income65.84116.06-43.28%97.32-32.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.142.4-10.95%2.1+1.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹65.84Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹251.28Cr

