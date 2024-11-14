Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 3.46% YoY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024:Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 12, 2024. The company reported a profit of ₹298.22 crore, which reflects a decline of 3.46% year-over-year (YoY). The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2635.17 crore, marking a significant decrease of 15.5% YoY.
Despite the decline in YoY performance, GSFC showed resilience compared to the previous quarter. The revenue grew by 21.86% and profit surged by an impressive 241.56%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a reduction, declining by 5.63% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 25.93% YoY, which may reflect cost-cutting measures and improved operational efficiency.
GSFC's operating income experienced a remarkable increase of 276.21% q-o-q and grew by 23% YoY, showcasing strong operational performance in the face of challenging market conditions.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 were reported at ₹7.49, down by 3.35% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past week, GSFC shares have delivered a return of -5.91%, while the returns over the last six months and year-to-date stand at -15.34% and -17.99%, respectively. This performance may raise concerns among investors.
Currently, GSFC holds a market capitalization of ₹7888.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹322.25 and a low of ₹179.2, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2635.17
|2162.53
|+21.86%
|3118.72
|-15.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|189.01
|200.28
|-5.63%
|255.18
|-25.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|47.92
|47.25
|+1.42%
|45.7
|+4.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|2399.51
|2099.89
|+14.27%
|2927.13
|-18.03%
|Operating Income
|235.66
|62.64
|+276.21%
|191.59
|+23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|387.14
|112.6
|+243.82%
|386.98
|+0.04%
|Net Income
|298.22
|87.31
|+241.56%
|308.91
|-3.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.49
|2.19
|+242.01%
|7.75
|-3.35%
