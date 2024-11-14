Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 3.46% YoY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 15.5% YoY & profit decreased by 3.46% YoY, profit at 298.22 crore and revenue at 2635.17 crore.

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024:Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 12, 2024. The company reported a profit of 298.22 crore, which reflects a decline of 3.46% year-over-year (YoY). The revenue for the quarter stood at 2635.17 crore, marking a significant decrease of 15.5% YoY.

Despite the decline in YoY performance, GSFC showed resilience compared to the previous quarter. The revenue grew by 21.86% and profit surged by an impressive 241.56%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a reduction, declining by 5.63% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 25.93% YoY, which may reflect cost-cutting measures and improved operational efficiency.

GSFC's operating income experienced a remarkable increase of 276.21% q-o-q and grew by 23% YoY, showcasing strong operational performance in the face of challenging market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 were reported at 7.49, down by 3.35% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past week, GSFC shares have delivered a return of -5.91%, while the returns over the last six months and year-to-date stand at -15.34% and -17.99%, respectively. This performance may raise concerns among investors.

Currently, GSFC holds a market capitalization of 7888.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 322.25 and a low of 179.2, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2635.172162.53+21.86%3118.72-15.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total189.01200.28-5.63%255.18-25.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization47.9247.25+1.42%45.7+4.86%
Total Operating Expense2399.512099.89+14.27%2927.13-18.03%
Operating Income235.6662.64+276.21%191.59+23%
Net Income Before Taxes387.14112.6+243.82%386.98+0.04%
Net Income298.2287.31+241.56%308.91-3.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.492.19+242.01%7.75-3.35%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
