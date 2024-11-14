Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 3.46% YoY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q2 Results 2024:Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 12, 2024. The company reported a profit of ₹298.22 crore, which reflects a decline of 3.46% year-over-year (YoY). The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2635.17 crore, marking a significant decrease of 15.5% YoY.

Despite the decline in YoY performance, GSFC showed resilience compared to the previous quarter. The revenue grew by 21.86% and profit surged by an impressive 241.56%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a reduction, declining by 5.63% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 25.93% YoY, which may reflect cost-cutting measures and improved operational efficiency.

GSFC's operating income experienced a remarkable increase of 276.21% q-o-q and grew by 23% YoY, showcasing strong operational performance in the face of challenging market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 were reported at ₹7.49, down by 3.35% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past week, GSFC shares have delivered a return of -5.91%, while the returns over the last six months and year-to-date stand at -15.34% and -17.99%, respectively. This performance may raise concerns among investors.

Currently, GSFC holds a market capitalization of ₹7888.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹322.25 and a low of ₹179.2, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2635.17 2162.53 +21.86% 3118.72 -15.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 189.01 200.28 -5.63% 255.18 -25.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 47.92 47.25 +1.42% 45.7 +4.86% Total Operating Expense 2399.51 2099.89 +14.27% 2927.13 -18.03% Operating Income 235.66 62.64 +276.21% 191.59 +23% Net Income Before Taxes 387.14 112.6 +243.82% 386.98 +0.04% Net Income 298.22 87.31 +241.56% 308.91 -3.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.49 2.19 +242.01% 7.75 -3.35%