Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 89.14% YOY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.56% YoY & profit decreased by 89.14% YoY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 17.56% and a significant drop in profit by 89.14% Year-over-Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison also shows a decline in revenue by 2.12% and a decrease in profit by 79.29%.

The company witnessed a substantial increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses, rising by 46.34% quarter-over-quarter and 52.33% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, down by 133.67% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 107.38% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹0.63, reflecting a decrease of 88.84% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals delivered -5.26% return in the last 1 week, 22.74% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% Year-to-Date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalization of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals currently stands at ₹8828.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹322.25 and ₹146.15 respectively.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1965.25 2007.75 -2.12% 2383.87 -17.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 261.39 178.62 +46.34% 171.59 +52.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 46.6 45.99 +1.33% 44.86 +3.89% Total Operating Expense 1986 1946.13 +2.05% 2102.64 -5.55% Operating Income -20.75 61.62 -133.67% 281.24 -107.38% Net Income Before Taxes 26.16 144.19 -81.86% 305.25 -91.43% Net Income 24.43 117.99 -79.29% 224.88 -89.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 2.97 -78.79% 5.65 -88.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.43Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1965.25Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!