Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 89.14% YOY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 17.56% and a significant drop in profit by 89.14% Year-over-Year.
Quarterly comparison also shows a decline in revenue by 2.12% and a decrease in profit by 79.29%.
The company witnessed a substantial increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses, rising by 46.34% quarter-over-quarter and 52.33% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, down by 133.67% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 107.38% year-over-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹0.63, reflecting a decrease of 88.84% year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals delivered -5.26% return in the last 1 week, 22.74% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% Year-to-Date.
The market capitalization of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals currently stands at ₹8828.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹322.25 and ₹146.15 respectively.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1965.25
|2007.75
|-2.12%
|2383.87
|-17.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|261.39
|178.62
|+46.34%
|171.59
|+52.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|46.6
|45.99
|+1.33%
|44.86
|+3.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|1986
|1946.13
|+2.05%
|2102.64
|-5.55%
|Operating Income
|-20.75
|61.62
|-133.67%
|281.24
|-107.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.16
|144.19
|-81.86%
|305.25
|-91.43%
|Net Income
|24.43
|117.99
|-79.29%
|224.88
|-89.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.63
|2.97
|-78.79%
|5.65
|-88.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.43Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1965.25Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!