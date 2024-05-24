Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 89.14% YOY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 89.14% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.56% YoY & profit decreased by 89.14% YoY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 17.56% and a significant drop in profit by 89.14% Year-over-Year.

Quarterly comparison also shows a decline in revenue by 2.12% and a decrease in profit by 79.29%.

The company witnessed a substantial increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses, rising by 46.34% quarter-over-quarter and 52.33% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 133.67% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 107.38% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at 0.63, reflecting a decrease of 88.84% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals delivered -5.26% return in the last 1 week, 22.74% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% Year-to-Date.

The market capitalization of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals currently stands at 8828.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 322.25 and 146.15 respectively.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1965.252007.75-2.12%2383.87-17.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total261.39178.62+46.34%171.59+52.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization46.645.99+1.33%44.86+3.89%
Total Operating Expense19861946.13+2.05%2102.64-5.55%
Operating Income-20.7561.62-133.67%281.24-107.38%
Net Income Before Taxes26.16144.19-81.86%305.25-91.43%
Net Income24.43117.99-79.29%224.88-89.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.632.97-78.79%5.65-88.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.43Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1965.25Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.