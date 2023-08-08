Gujarat State Fertilizers Q1 results: Revenue falls at 2,111.82 crore

For the fourth quarter of FY23, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals had posted a net income of ₹2411.56 crore, up by 14.87% YoY from ₹2099.40 crore in Q4 FY22. Its net profit stood at ₹224.91 crore during the quarter ended March 2023, down by 21.26% YoY from ₹285.65 crore during the quarter ended March 2022.