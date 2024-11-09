Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1.85% YoY

Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 65.08% YoY & loss increased by 1.85% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live
Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live

Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live : Gujarat State Financial declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance as the topline revenue plummeted by 65.08% year-over-year. The company's losses also increased by 1.85% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors.

When compared to the previous quarter, Gujarat State Financial reported a revenue decline of 35.54%, with losses increasing by 0.74%. This continuing trend of decreasing revenue highlights persistent challenges faced by the company in the current economic environment.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) costs saw a decline of 7.26% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive reduction of 86.13% year-over-year. This indicates some level of operational efficiency being achieved by the management despite the declining revenues.

The operating income for the quarter was also down, falling by 1.21% compared to the previous quarter and decreasing by 3.16% year-over-year, further illustrating the financial struggles the company is facing.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -3.57 for Q2, which represents an increase of 3.39% year-over-year, though still reflects negative performance overall. The negative EPS continues to be a point of concern for shareholders and analysts alike.

Despite the challenges, Gujarat State Financial has shown some resilience with a 3.51% return over the past week. However, the company has reported a -3.28% return over the last six months, while year-to-date returns remain relatively positive at 38.61%.

Currently, Gujarat State Financial holds a market capitalization of 207.64 Crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 39.96 and a low of 9.84, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty in the market.

Gujarat State Financial Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.340.53-35.54%0.97-65.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.30.33-7.26%2.19-86.13%
Total Operating Expense35.5835.34+0.66%35.13+1.28%
Operating Income-35.24-34.81-1.21%-34.16-3.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-31.45-31.22-0.74%-30.88-1.85%
Net Income-31.45-31.22-0.74%-30.88-1.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.57-3.49-2.14%-3.69+3.39%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-31.45Cr
₹0.34Cr
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1.85% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.