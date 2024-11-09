Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1.85% YoY

Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live : Gujarat State Financial declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance as the topline revenue plummeted by 65.08% year-over-year. The company's losses also increased by 1.85% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, Gujarat State Financial reported a revenue decline of 35.54%, with losses increasing by 0.74%. This continuing trend of decreasing revenue highlights persistent challenges faced by the company in the current economic environment.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) costs saw a decline of 7.26% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive reduction of 86.13% year-over-year. This indicates some level of operational efficiency being achieved by the management despite the declining revenues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income for the quarter was also down, falling by 1.21% compared to the previous quarter and decreasing by 3.16% year-over-year, further illustrating the financial struggles the company is facing.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-3.57 for Q2, which represents an increase of 3.39% year-over-year, though still reflects negative performance overall. The negative EPS continues to be a point of concern for shareholders and analysts alike.

Despite the challenges, Gujarat State Financial has shown some resilience with a 3.51% return over the past week. However, the company has reported a -3.28% return over the last six months, while year-to-date returns remain relatively positive at 38.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Gujarat State Financial holds a market capitalization of ₹207.64 Crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹39.96 and a low of ₹9.84, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty in the market.

Gujarat State Financial Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.34 0.53 -35.54% 0.97 -65.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.3 0.33 -7.26% 2.19 -86.13% Total Operating Expense 35.58 35.34 +0.66% 35.13 +1.28% Operating Income -35.24 -34.81 -1.21% -34.16 -3.16% Net Income Before Taxes -31.45 -31.22 -0.74% -30.88 -1.85% Net Income -31.45 -31.22 -0.74% -30.88 -1.85% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.57 -3.49 -2.14% -3.69 +3.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-31.45Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0.34Cr

