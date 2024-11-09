Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1.85% YoY

Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live : Gujarat State Financial declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance as the topline revenue plummeted by 65.08% year-over-year. The company's losses also increased by 1.85% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors.
When compared to the previous quarter, Gujarat State Financial reported a revenue decline of 35.54%, with losses increasing by 0.74%. This continuing trend of decreasing revenue highlights persistent challenges faced by the company in the current economic environment.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) costs saw a decline of 7.26% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive reduction of 86.13% year-over-year. This indicates some level of operational efficiency being achieved by the management despite the declining revenues.
The operating income for the quarter was also down, falling by 1.21% compared to the previous quarter and decreasing by 3.16% year-over-year, further illustrating the financial struggles the company is facing.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-3.57 for Q2, which represents an increase of 3.39% year-over-year, though still reflects negative performance overall. The negative EPS continues to be a point of concern for shareholders and analysts alike.
Despite the challenges, Gujarat State Financial has shown some resilience with a 3.51% return over the past week. However, the company has reported a -3.28% return over the last six months, while year-to-date returns remain relatively positive at 38.61%.
Currently, Gujarat State Financial holds a market capitalization of ₹207.64 Crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹39.96 and a low of ₹9.84, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty in the market.
Gujarat State Financial Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.34
|0.53
|-35.54%
|0.97
|-65.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.3
|0.33
|-7.26%
|2.19
|-86.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.58
|35.34
|+0.66%
|35.13
|+1.28%
|Operating Income
|-35.24
|-34.81
|-1.21%
|-34.16
|-3.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-31.45
|-31.22
|-0.74%
|-30.88
|-1.85%
|Net Income
|-31.45
|-31.22
|-0.74%
|-30.88
|-1.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.57
|-3.49
|-2.14%
|-3.69
|+3.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-31.45Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.34Cr
