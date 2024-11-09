Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1.85% YoY

Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1.85% YoY

Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 65.08% YoY & loss increased by 1.85% YoY

Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live

Gujarat State Financial Q2 Results Live : Gujarat State Financial declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance as the topline revenue plummeted by 65.08% year-over-year. The company's losses also increased by 1.85% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors.

When compared to the previous quarter, Gujarat State Financial reported a revenue decline of 35.54%, with losses increasing by 0.74%. This continuing trend of decreasing revenue highlights persistent challenges faced by the company in the current economic environment.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) costs saw a decline of 7.26% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive reduction of 86.13% year-over-year. This indicates some level of operational efficiency being achieved by the management despite the declining revenues.

The operating income for the quarter was also down, falling by 1.21% compared to the previous quarter and decreasing by 3.16% year-over-year, further illustrating the financial struggles the company is facing.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -3.57 for Q2, which represents an increase of 3.39% year-over-year, though still reflects negative performance overall. The negative EPS continues to be a point of concern for shareholders and analysts alike.

Despite the challenges, Gujarat State Financial has shown some resilience with a 3.51% return over the past week. However, the company has reported a -3.28% return over the last six months, while year-to-date returns remain relatively positive at 38.61%.

Currently, Gujarat State Financial holds a market capitalization of 207.64 Crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 39.96 and a low of 9.84, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty in the market.

Gujarat State Financial Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.340.53-35.54%0.97-65.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.30.33-7.26%2.19-86.13%
Total Operating Expense35.5835.34+0.66%35.13+1.28%
Operating Income-35.24-34.81-1.21%-34.16-3.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-31.45-31.22-0.74%-30.88-1.85%
Net Income-31.45-31.22-0.74%-30.88-1.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.57-3.49-2.14%-3.69+3.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-31.45Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.34Cr

