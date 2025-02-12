Gujarat State Financial Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 4.14% YOY, loss at ₹31.66 crore and revenue at ₹-0.97 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Gujarat State Financial Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat State Financial declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The topline decreased by 4950% year-over-year, while the loss rose by 4.14% YoY. The company's loss stands at 31.66 crore, with revenue reported at -0.97 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue has declined by 385.29%, and the loss has increased by 0.67%. This downward trend underscores ongoing challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational stability.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 20% quarter-over-quarter; however, they increased by 116.55% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that could be affecting overall profitability.

Operating income was also impacted, showing a decrease of 0.57% quarter-over-quarter and a drop of 4.67% year-over-year. These results reflect the broader operational difficulties encountered by Gujarat State Financial.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 are reported at -3.72, marking a decrease of 9.41% year-over-year, further highlighting the financial struggles of the company.

Gujarat State Financial has delivered -2.42% return in the last week, -21.92% return in the last six months, and -11.12% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

Currently, the Gujarat State Financial has a market capitalization of 163.08 crore, with a 52-week high of 35.3 and a low of 17.05, indicating significant volatility in the stock's performance.

Gujarat State Financial Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue-0.970.34-385.29%0.02-4950%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.240.3-20%-1.45+116.55%
Total Operating Expense34.4735.58-3.12%33.88+1.74%
Operating Income-35.44-35.24-0.57%-33.86-4.67%
Net Income Before Taxes-31.66-31.45-0.67%-30.4-4.14%
Net Income-31.66-31.45-0.67%-30.4-4.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.72-3.57-4.2%-3.4-9.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-31.66Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹-0.97Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
