Gujarat State Financial Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 4.14% YOY, loss at ₹31.66 crore and revenue at ₹-0.97 crore

Gujarat State Financial Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat State Financial declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The topline decreased by 4950% year-over-year, while the loss rose by 4.14% YoY. The company's loss stands at ₹31.66 crore, with revenue reported at ₹-0.97 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue has declined by 385.29%, and the loss has increased by 0.67%. This downward trend underscores ongoing challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational stability.

Gujarat State Financial Q3 Results

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 20% quarter-over-quarter; however, they increased by 116.55% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that could be affecting overall profitability.

Operating income was also impacted, showing a decrease of 0.57% quarter-over-quarter and a drop of 4.67% year-over-year. These results reflect the broader operational difficulties encountered by Gujarat State Financial.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 are reported at ₹-3.72, marking a decrease of 9.41% year-over-year, further highlighting the financial struggles of the company.

Gujarat State Financial has delivered -2.42% return in the last week, -21.92% return in the last six months, and -11.12% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

Currently, the Gujarat State Financial has a market capitalization of ₹163.08 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹35.3 and a low of ₹17.05, indicating significant volatility in the stock's performance.

Gujarat State Financial Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue -0.97 0.34 -385.29% 0.02 -4950% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.24 0.3 -20% -1.45 +116.55% Total Operating Expense 34.47 35.58 -3.12% 33.88 +1.74% Operating Income -35.44 -35.24 -0.57% -33.86 -4.67% Net Income Before Taxes -31.66 -31.45 -0.67% -30.4 -4.14% Net Income -31.66 -31.45 -0.67% -30.4 -4.14% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.72 -3.57 -4.2% -3.4 -9.41%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

