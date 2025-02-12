Gujarat State Financial Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 4.14% YOY, loss at ₹31.66 crore and revenue at ₹-0.97 crore

Gujarat State Financial Q3 Results 2025:Gujarat State Financial declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The topline decreased by 4950% year-over-year, while the loss rose by 4.14% YoY. The company's loss stands at ₹31.66 crore, with revenue reported at ₹-0.97 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue has declined by 385.29%, and the loss has increased by 0.67%. This downward trend underscores ongoing challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational stability.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 20% quarter-over-quarter; however, they increased by 116.55% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that could be affecting overall profitability.
Operating income was also impacted, showing a decrease of 0.57% quarter-over-quarter and a drop of 4.67% year-over-year. These results reflect the broader operational difficulties encountered by Gujarat State Financial.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 are reported at ₹-3.72, marking a decrease of 9.41% year-over-year, further highlighting the financial struggles of the company.
Gujarat State Financial has delivered -2.42% return in the last week, -21.92% return in the last six months, and -11.12% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors about the company's future performance.
Currently, the Gujarat State Financial has a market capitalization of ₹163.08 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹35.3 and a low of ₹17.05, indicating significant volatility in the stock's performance.
Gujarat State Financial Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|-0.97
|0.34
|-385.29%
|0.02
|-4950%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.24
|0.3
|-20%
|-1.45
|+116.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|34.47
|35.58
|-3.12%
|33.88
|+1.74%
|Operating Income
|-35.44
|-35.24
|-0.57%
|-33.86
|-4.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-31.66
|-31.45
|-0.67%
|-30.4
|-4.14%
|Net Income
|-31.66
|-31.45
|-0.67%
|-30.4
|-4.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.72
|-3.57
|-4.2%
|-3.4
|-9.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-31.66Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹-0.97Cr