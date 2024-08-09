Gujarat State Petronet Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.92% YOY

Published9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Gujarat State Petronet Q1 Results Live
Gujarat State Petronet Q1 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with a notable increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue rose by 15.08% year-on-year, while the profit saw a solid growth of 11.92% year-on-year.

However, the quarterly comparison showed a 4.26% increase in revenue but a 21.05% decrease in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a decline of 11.02% quarter-on-quarter and 2.25% year-on-year.

On the operational front, the operating income was down by 22.29% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant increase of 16.75% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.65, marking an 11.99% year-on-year increase.

In terms of market performance, Gujarat State Petronet delivered -1.15% return in the last 1 week, -15.84% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.89% Year-to-Date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 18971.61 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 406.75 & 254.5 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 09 Aug, 2024, revealed that out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Strong Sell, 4 analysts recommended Sell, 7 analysts favored Hold, 5 analysts advised Buy, and 5 analysts endorsed Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation on the stock as of the same date was to Buy.

Gujarat State Petronet Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4891.544691.88+4.26%4250.52+15.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.5674.8-11.02%68.09-2.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization171.4169.17+1.32%161.37+6.21%
Total Operating Expense4226.13835.59+10.18%3680.57+14.82%
Operating Income665.43856.3-22.29%569.95+16.75%
Net Income Before Taxes711.56899.23-20.87%585.63+21.5%
Net Income374.97474.97-21.05%335.04+11.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.657.69-13.55%5.94+11.99%
FAQs
₹374.97Cr
₹4891.54Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
