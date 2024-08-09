Gujarat State Petronet Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.92% YOY

Gujarat State Petronet Q1 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with a notable increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue rose by 15.08% year-on-year, while the profit saw a solid growth of 11.92% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the quarterly comparison showed a 4.26% increase in revenue but a 21.05% decrease in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a decline of 11.02% quarter-on-quarter and 2.25% year-on-year.

On the operational front, the operating income was down by 22.29% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant increase of 16.75% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.65, marking an 11.99% year-on-year increase.

In terms of market performance, Gujarat State Petronet delivered -1.15% return in the last 1 week, -15.84% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.89% Year-to-Date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹18971.61 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹406.75 & ₹254.5 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 09 Aug, 2024, revealed that out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Strong Sell, 4 analysts recommended Sell, 7 analysts favored Hold, 5 analysts advised Buy, and 5 analysts endorsed Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation on the stock as of the same date was to Buy.

Gujarat State Petronet Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4891.54 4691.88 +4.26% 4250.52 +15.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.56 74.8 -11.02% 68.09 -2.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 171.4 169.17 +1.32% 161.37 +6.21% Total Operating Expense 4226.1 3835.59 +10.18% 3680.57 +14.82% Operating Income 665.43 856.3 -22.29% 569.95 +16.75% Net Income Before Taxes 711.56 899.23 -20.87% 585.63 +21.5% Net Income 374.97 474.97 -21.05% 335.04 +11.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.65 7.69 -13.55% 5.94 +11.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹374.97Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4891.54Cr

