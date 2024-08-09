Gujarat State Petronet Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.92% YOY

Gujarat State Petronet Q1 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with a notable increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue rose by 15.08% year-on-year, while the profit saw a solid growth of 11.92% year-on-year.
However, the quarterly comparison showed a 4.26% increase in revenue but a 21.05% decrease in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a decline of 11.02% quarter-on-quarter and 2.25% year-on-year.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
On the operational front, the operating income was down by 22.29% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant increase of 16.75% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.65, marking an 11.99% year-on-year increase.
In terms of market performance, Gujarat State Petronet delivered -1.15% return in the last 1 week, -15.84% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.89% Year-to-Date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹18971.61 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹406.75 & ₹254.5 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 09 Aug, 2024, revealed that out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Strong Sell, 4 analysts recommended Sell, 7 analysts favored Hold, 5 analysts advised Buy, and 5 analysts endorsed Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation on the stock as of the same date was to Buy.
Gujarat State Petronet Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4891.54
|4691.88
|+4.26%
|4250.52
|+15.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.56
|74.8
|-11.02%
|68.09
|-2.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|171.4
|169.17
|+1.32%
|161.37
|+6.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|4226.1
|3835.59
|+10.18%
|3680.57
|+14.82%
|Operating Income
|665.43
|856.3
|-22.29%
|569.95
|+16.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|711.56
|899.23
|-20.87%
|585.63
|+21.5%
|Net Income
|374.97
|474.97
|-21.05%
|335.04
|+11.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.65
|7.69
|-13.55%
|5.94
|+11.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹374.97Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4891.54Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar