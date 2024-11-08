Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.04% YoY

Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.71% YoY & profit decreased by 38.04% YoY.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live
Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live

Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet has reported its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company announced its financial results on November 7, 2024, highlighting a 5.71% year-on-year decrease in topline revenue and a staggering 38.04% drop in profit.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a more pronounced decline, with revenue declining by 14.98% and profit decreasing by 24.88%. The results indicate ongoing challenges for the company amid a volatile market environment.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 3.48% quarter-on-quarter and a 1.94% year-on-year rise, putting further pressure on the bottom line. Additionally, operating income was down by 20.67% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 29.5% year-on-year, reflecting tougher operating conditions.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 4.99, marking a decrease of 38.09% year-on-year. This drop in EPS signals concerns about profitability moving forward and may affect investor sentiment.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Gujarat State Petronet has managed to deliver a 0.33% return in the past week, a notable 34.25% return over the last six months, and a 27.58% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a complex investment landscape as investors weigh recent performance against longer-term gains.

The company's current market capitalization stands at 22,026.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 469.7 and a low of 260.05. These figures highlight the volatility of the stock in recent months.

As of November 8, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Gujarat State Petronet is to hold the stock, with 1 analyst rating it as a strong sell, 3 as sell, 11 as hold, 4 as buy, and 2 as strong buy. This mixed outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the company's future performance.

Gujarat State Petronet Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4159.024891.54-14.98%4410.97-5.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.8866.56+3.48%67.57+1.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization178.8171.4+4.32%165+8.36%
Total Operating Expense3631.144226.1-14.08%3662.24-0.85%
Operating Income527.88665.43-20.67%748.73-29.5%
Net Income Before Taxes576.78711.56-18.94%789.14-26.91%
Net Income281.67374.97-24.88%454.62-38.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.996.65-24.96%8.06-38.09%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹281.67Cr
₹4159.02Cr
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.04% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.00
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.9 (-0.6%)

    Tata Motors share price

    806.40
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.4 (-1.63%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    725.65
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    42.05 (6.15%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.70
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.5 (-2.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,499.70
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2394.2 (5.31%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.50
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.4%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,421.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-0.05%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.30
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,204.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -86.6 (-6.71%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,285.80
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.1 (-6.48%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    328.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -18.25 (-5.27%)

    EPL share price

    259.65
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.85 (-5.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,005.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.15 (7.62%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.50
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.05 (6.92%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    723.15
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    39.55 (5.79%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    128.75
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.65 (5.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.