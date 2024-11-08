Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.04% YoY

Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet has reported its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company announced its financial results on November 7, 2024, highlighting a 5.71% year-on-year decrease in topline revenue and a staggering 38.04% drop in profit.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a more pronounced decline, with revenue declining by 14.98% and profit decreasing by 24.88%. The results indicate ongoing challenges for the company amid a volatile market environment.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 3.48% quarter-on-quarter and a 1.94% year-on-year rise, putting further pressure on the bottom line. Additionally, operating income was down by 20.67% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 29.5% year-on-year, reflecting tougher operating conditions.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹4.99, marking a decrease of 38.09% year-on-year. This drop in EPS signals concerns about profitability moving forward and may affect investor sentiment.
Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Gujarat State Petronet has managed to deliver a 0.33% return in the past week, a notable 34.25% return over the last six months, and a 27.58% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a complex investment landscape as investors weigh recent performance against longer-term gains.
The company's current market capitalization stands at ₹22,026.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹469.7 and a low of ₹260.05. These figures highlight the volatility of the stock in recent months.
As of November 8, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Gujarat State Petronet is to hold the stock, with 1 analyst rating it as a strong sell, 3 as sell, 11 as hold, 4 as buy, and 2 as strong buy. This mixed outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the company's future performance.
Gujarat State Petronet Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4159.02
|4891.54
|-14.98%
|4410.97
|-5.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.88
|66.56
|+3.48%
|67.57
|+1.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|178.8
|171.4
|+4.32%
|165
|+8.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|3631.14
|4226.1
|-14.08%
|3662.24
|-0.85%
|Operating Income
|527.88
|665.43
|-20.67%
|748.73
|-29.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|576.78
|711.56
|-18.94%
|789.14
|-26.91%
|Net Income
|281.67
|374.97
|-24.88%
|454.62
|-38.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.99
|6.65
|-24.96%
|8.06
|-38.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹281.67Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹4159.02Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar