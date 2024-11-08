Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.04% YoY

Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.04% YoY

Livemint

Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.71% YoY & profit decreased by 38.04% YoY.

Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live

Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet has reported its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company announced its financial results on November 7, 2024, highlighting a 5.71% year-on-year decrease in topline revenue and a staggering 38.04% drop in profit.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a more pronounced decline, with revenue declining by 14.98% and profit decreasing by 24.88%. The results indicate ongoing challenges for the company amid a volatile market environment.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 3.48% quarter-on-quarter and a 1.94% year-on-year rise, putting further pressure on the bottom line. Additionally, operating income was down by 20.67% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 29.5% year-on-year, reflecting tougher operating conditions.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 4.99, marking a decrease of 38.09% year-on-year. This drop in EPS signals concerns about profitability moving forward and may affect investor sentiment.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Gujarat State Petronet has managed to deliver a 0.33% return in the past week, a notable 34.25% return over the last six months, and a 27.58% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a complex investment landscape as investors weigh recent performance against longer-term gains.

The company's current market capitalization stands at 22,026.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 469.7 and a low of 260.05. These figures highlight the volatility of the stock in recent months.

As of November 8, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Gujarat State Petronet is to hold the stock, with 1 analyst rating it as a strong sell, 3 as sell, 11 as hold, 4 as buy, and 2 as strong buy. This mixed outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the company's future performance.

Gujarat State Petronet Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4159.024891.54-14.98%4410.97-5.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.8866.56+3.48%67.57+1.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization178.8171.4+4.32%165+8.36%
Total Operating Expense3631.144226.1-14.08%3662.24-0.85%
Operating Income527.88665.43-20.67%748.73-29.5%
Net Income Before Taxes576.78711.56-18.94%789.14-26.91%
Net Income281.67374.97-24.88%454.62-38.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.996.65-24.96%8.06-38.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹281.67Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4159.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

