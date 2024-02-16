Hello User
Gujarat State Petronet Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.9% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat State Petronet Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.9% YoY & profit increased by 9.9% YoY

Gujarat State Petronet Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat State Petronet declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.9% & the profit increased by 9.9% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.02% and the profit decreased by 13.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.64% q-o-q & decreased by 7.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.36% q-o-q & decreased by 11.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.89% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat State Petronet has delivered -8.36% return in the last 1 week, 30.28% return in last 6 months and 15.64% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat State Petronet has a market cap of 19964.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 406.75 & 254.5 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Gujarat State Petronet Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4544.244410.97+3.02%4135.03+9.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.6867.57+1.64%74.28-7.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization168.28165+1.98%157.81+6.63%
Total Operating Expense3925.513662.24+7.19%3432.92+14.35%
Operating Income618.73748.73-17.36%702.12-11.88%
Net Income Before Taxes660.73789.14-16.27%717.78-7.95%
Net Income394.9454.62-13.14%359.33+9.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS78.06-13.15%6.37+9.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹394.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4544.24Cr

