Gujarat State Petronet Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.9% YOY

Gujarat State Petronet declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.9% & the profit increased by 9.9% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.02% and the profit decreased by 13.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.64% q-o-q & decreased by 7.54% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.36% q-o-q & decreased by 11.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.89% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat State Petronet has delivered -8.36% return in the last 1 week, 30.28% return in last 6 months and 15.64% YTD return.
Currently the Gujarat State Petronet has a market cap of ₹19964.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹406.75 & ₹254.5 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Gujarat State Petronet Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4544.24
|4410.97
|+3.02%
|4135.03
|+9.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.68
|67.57
|+1.64%
|74.28
|-7.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|168.28
|165
|+1.98%
|157.81
|+6.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|3925.51
|3662.24
|+7.19%
|3432.92
|+14.35%
|Operating Income
|618.73
|748.73
|-17.36%
|702.12
|-11.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|660.73
|789.14
|-16.27%
|717.78
|-7.95%
|Net Income
|394.9
|454.62
|-13.14%
|359.33
|+9.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7
|8.06
|-13.15%
|6.37
|+9.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹394.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4544.24Cr
