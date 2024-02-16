Gujarat State Petronet Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.9% YOY

Gujarat State Petronet declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.9% & the profit increased by 9.9% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.02% and the profit decreased by 13.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.64% q-o-q & decreased by 7.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.36% q-o-q & decreased by 11.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.89% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat State Petronet has delivered -8.36% return in the last 1 week, 30.28% return in last 6 months and 15.64% YTD return.

Currently the Gujarat State Petronet has a market cap of ₹19964.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹406.75 & ₹254.5 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Gujarat State Petronet Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4544.24 4410.97 +3.02% 4135.03 +9.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.68 67.57 +1.64% 74.28 -7.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 168.28 165 +1.98% 157.81 +6.63% Total Operating Expense 3925.51 3662.24 +7.19% 3432.92 +14.35% Operating Income 618.73 748.73 -17.36% 702.12 -11.88% Net Income Before Taxes 660.73 789.14 -16.27% 717.78 -7.95% Net Income 394.9 454.62 -13.14% 359.33 +9.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 7 8.06 -13.15% 6.37 +9.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹394.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4544.24Cr

