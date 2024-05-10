Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.34% YOY

Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.26% YoY & profit increased by 27.34% YoY

Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet announced their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with a 6.26% increase in revenue and a 27.34% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison shows a 3.25% growth in revenue and a 20.28% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 8.92% sequentially and a 13.97% increase year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also showed strong performance, up by 38.39% quarter-on-quarter and 21.38% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.69, marking a 16.31% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Gujarat State Petronet delivered -0.79% in the last 1 week, 6.68% in the last 6 months, and -4.04% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹16568.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹406.75 and ₹254.5 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 10 May, 2024, shows varying opinions with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 7 analysts as Sell, 4 analysts as Hold, 3 analysts as Buy, and 4 analysts as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat State Petronet Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4691.88 4544.24 +3.25% 4415.41 +6.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 74.8 68.68 +8.92% 65.63 +13.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 169.17 168.28 +0.53% 157.3 +7.55% Total Operating Expense 3835.59 3925.51 -2.29% 3709.94 +3.39% Operating Income 856.3 618.73 +38.39% 705.48 +21.38% Net Income Before Taxes 899.23 660.73 +36.1% 718.97 +25.07% Net Income 474.97 394.9 +20.28% 372.99 +27.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.69 7 +9.89% 6.61 +16.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹474.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4691.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!