Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.34% YOY

Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.26% YoY & profit increased by 27.34% YoY

Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live

Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet announced their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with a 6.26% increase in revenue and a 27.34% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 3.25% growth in revenue and a 20.28% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 8.92% sequentially and a 13.97% increase year-on-year.

Operating income also showed strong performance, up by 38.39% quarter-on-quarter and 21.38% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 7.69, marking a 16.31% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Gujarat State Petronet delivered -0.79% in the last 1 week, 6.68% in the last 6 months, and -4.04% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 16568.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 406.75 and 254.5 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 10 May, 2024, shows varying opinions with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 7 analysts as Sell, 4 analysts as Hold, 3 analysts as Buy, and 4 analysts as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Gujarat State Petronet Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4691.884544.24+3.25%4415.41+6.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total74.868.68+8.92%65.63+13.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization169.17168.28+0.53%157.3+7.55%
Total Operating Expense3835.593925.51-2.29%3709.94+3.39%
Operating Income856.3618.73+38.39%705.48+21.38%
Net Income Before Taxes899.23660.73+36.1%718.97+25.07%
Net Income474.97394.9+20.28%372.99+27.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.697+9.89%6.61+16.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹474.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4691.88Cr

