Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.34% YOY

Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Live : Gujarat State Petronet announced their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with a 6.26% increase in revenue and a 27.34% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 3.25% growth in revenue and a 20.28% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 8.92% sequentially and a 13.97% increase year-on-year.
Operating income also showed strong performance, up by 38.39% quarter-on-quarter and 21.38% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.69, marking a 16.31% increase year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Gujarat State Petronet delivered -0.79% in the last 1 week, 6.68% in the last 6 months, and -4.04% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹16568.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹406.75 and ₹254.5 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 10 May, 2024, shows varying opinions with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 7 analysts as Sell, 4 analysts as Hold, 3 analysts as Buy, and 4 analysts as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock.
Gujarat State Petronet Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4691.88
|4544.24
|+3.25%
|4415.41
|+6.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|74.8
|68.68
|+8.92%
|65.63
|+13.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|169.17
|168.28
|+0.53%
|157.3
|+7.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|3835.59
|3925.51
|-2.29%
|3709.94
|+3.39%
|Operating Income
|856.3
|618.73
|+38.39%
|705.48
|+21.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|899.23
|660.73
|+36.1%
|718.97
|+25.07%
|Net Income
|474.97
|394.9
|+20.28%
|372.99
|+27.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.69
|7
|+9.89%
|6.61
|+16.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹474.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4691.88Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!