Gujarat Terce Laboratories Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.37% YoY & profit at 0.67Cr

Gujarat Terce Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024, with the topline increasing by 9.37% and the profit coming at ₹0.67Cr.

It is noteworthy that Gujarat Terce Laboratories had declared a loss of ₹0Cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.23%.

The operating income was up by 67.63% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 1354.23% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹0.91, which increased by 24237.93% year-over-year.

Gujarat Terce Laboratories has delivered -4.98% return in the last 1 week, 24.66% return in the last 6 months, and 5.05% YTD return.

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.02 12.03 +8.23% 11.9 +9.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.09 -0.11% 0.07 +32.22% Total Operating Expense 12.26 11.58 +5.91% 11.85 +3.47% Operating Income 0.76 0.45 +67.63% 0.05 +1354.23% Net Income Before Taxes 0.67 0.33 +101.02% -0 +24128.57% Net Income 0.67 0.33 +101.02% -0 +24128.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.91 0.45 +102.22% -0 +24237.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.67Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹13.02Cr

