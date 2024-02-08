Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Terce Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results: Revenue Increased by 9.37% YoY & Profit at 0.67Cr

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results: Revenue Increased by 9.37% YoY & Profit at 0.67Cr

Livemint

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.37% YoY & profit at 0.67Cr

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gujarat Terce Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024, with the topline increasing by 9.37% and the profit coming at 0.67Cr.

It is noteworthy that Gujarat Terce Laboratories had declared a loss of 0Cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.23%.

The operating income was up by 67.63% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 1354.23% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is 0.91, which increased by 24237.93% year-over-year.

Gujarat Terce Laboratories has delivered -4.98% return in the last 1 week, 24.66% return in the last 6 months, and 5.05% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Terce Laboratories has a market cap of 22.21Cr and a 52-week high/low of 37.3 and 14.8 respectively.

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.0212.03+8.23%11.9+9.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.09-0.11%0.07+32.22%
Total Operating Expense12.2611.58+5.91%11.85+3.47%
Operating Income0.760.45+67.63%0.05+1354.23%
Net Income Before Taxes0.670.33+101.02%-0+24128.57%
Net Income0.670.33+101.02%-0+24128.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.910.45+102.22%-0+24237.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.67Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.02Cr

