Gujarat Terce Laboratories Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.37% YoY & profit at 0.67Cr

Gujarat Terce Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024, with the topline increasing by 9.37% and the profit coming at ₹0.67Cr.
It is noteworthy that Gujarat Terce Laboratories had declared a loss of ₹0Cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.23%.
The operating income was up by 67.63% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 1354.23% year-over-year.
The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹0.91, which increased by 24237.93% year-over-year.
Gujarat Terce Laboratories has delivered -4.98% return in the last 1 week, 24.66% return in the last 6 months, and 5.05% YTD return.
Currently, Gujarat Terce Laboratories has a market cap of ₹22.21Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹37.3 and ₹14.8 respectively.
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.02
|12.03
|+8.23%
|11.9
|+9.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.09
|-0.11%
|0.07
|+32.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.26
|11.58
|+5.91%
|11.85
|+3.47%
|Operating Income
|0.76
|0.45
|+67.63%
|0.05
|+1354.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.67
|0.33
|+101.02%
|-0
|+24128.57%
|Net Income
|0.67
|0.33
|+101.02%
|-0
|+24128.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.91
|0.45
|+102.22%
|-0
|+24237.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.67Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.02Cr
