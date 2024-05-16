Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.87% YOY

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.87% YOY

Livemint

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 49.12% YoY & profit increased by 35.87% YoY

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Themis Biosyn declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 49.12% and the profit increasing by 35.87% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.11% and the profit increased by 22.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.18% q-o-q and increased by 38.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.31% q-o-q and increased by 41.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 2.19, which increased by 36.04% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 123.56% return in the last 6 months, and 61.43% YTD return.

Currently, Gujarat Themis Biosyn has a market cap of 3008.53 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 435 & 145.8 respectively.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue42.0138.86+8.11%28.17+49.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.982.68+11.18%2.15+38.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.920.98-5.45%0.77+20.23%
Total Operating Expense22.0122.09-0.39%14.02+57.02%
Operating Income20.0116.77+19.31%14.16+41.31%
Net Income Before Taxes20.9517.69+18.4%15.53+34.88%
Net Income15.8913.01+22.08%11.69+35.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.191.79+22.35%1.61+36.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.89Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹42.01Cr

