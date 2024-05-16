Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.87% YOY

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Themis Biosyn declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 49.12% and the profit increasing by 35.87% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.11% and the profit increased by 22.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.18% q-o-q and increased by 38.86% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.31% q-o-q and increased by 41.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹2.19, which increased by 36.04% Y-o-Y.
Gujarat Themis Biosyn has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 123.56% return in the last 6 months, and 61.43% YTD return.
Currently, Gujarat Themis Biosyn has a market cap of ₹3008.53 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹435 & ₹145.8 respectively.
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|42.01
|38.86
|+8.11%
|28.17
|+49.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.98
|2.68
|+11.18%
|2.15
|+38.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.92
|0.98
|-5.45%
|0.77
|+20.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.01
|22.09
|-0.39%
|14.02
|+57.02%
|Operating Income
|20.01
|16.77
|+19.31%
|14.16
|+41.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.95
|17.69
|+18.4%
|15.53
|+34.88%
|Net Income
|15.89
|13.01
|+22.08%
|11.69
|+35.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.19
|1.79
|+22.35%
|1.61
|+36.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.89Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹42.01Cr
