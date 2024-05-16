Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.87% YOY

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 49.12% YoY & profit increased by 35.87% YoY

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Q4 Results Live : Gujarat Themis Biosyn declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 49.12% and the profit increasing by 35.87% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.11% and the profit increased by 22.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.18% q-o-q and increased by 38.86% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 19.31% q-o-q and increased by 41.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹2.19, which increased by 36.04% Y-o-Y.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 123.56% return in the last 6 months, and 61.43% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Gujarat Themis Biosyn has a market cap of ₹3008.53 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹435 & ₹145.8 respectively.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 42.01 38.86 +8.11% 28.17 +49.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.98 2.68 +11.18% 2.15 +38.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.92 0.98 -5.45% 0.77 +20.23% Total Operating Expense 22.01 22.09 -0.39% 14.02 +57.02% Operating Income 20.01 16.77 +19.31% 14.16 +41.31% Net Income Before Taxes 20.95 17.69 +18.4% 15.53 +34.88% Net Income 15.89 13.01 +22.08% 11.69 +35.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.19 1.79 +22.35% 1.61 +36.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.89Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹42.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!