Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.49% YOY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.14% YoY & profit increased by 26.49% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : Gulf Oil Lubricants India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.14% & the profit increased by 26.49% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.81% and the profit decreased by 0.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.44% q-o-q & increased by 20.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.74% q-o-q & increased by 22.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.34 for Q1 which increased by 25.38% Y-o-Y.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has delivered -4.52% return in the last 1 week, 26.96% return in last 6 months and 60.41% YTD return.

Currently the Gulf Oil Lubricants India has a market cap of 5669.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1349 & 522.05 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue894.04869.63+2.81%811.71+10.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.138.12+10.44%34.91+20.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.216.11-18.08%10.86+21.55%
Total Operating Expense793.62768.45+3.27%729.79+8.75%
Operating Income100.43101.18-0.74%81.92+22.58%
Net Income Before Taxes113.76115.01-1.09%91.5+24.33%
Net Income86.0486.24-0.23%68.02+26.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.3417.39-0.29%13.83+25.38%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹86.04Cr
₹894.04Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.49% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    299.00
    11:32 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.25 (-0.42%)

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    11:32 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.6 (-1.69%)

    Tata Power

    421.90
    11:32 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.35 (-1.94%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.50
    11:32 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue