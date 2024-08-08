Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.49% YOY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : Gulf Oil Lubricants India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.14% & the profit increased by 26.49% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.81% and the profit decreased by 0.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.44% q-o-q & increased by 20.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.74% q-o-q & increased by 22.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.34 for Q1 which increased by 25.38% Y-o-Y.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India has delivered -4.52% return in the last 1 week, 26.96% return in last 6 months and 60.41% YTD return.
Currently the Gulf Oil Lubricants India has a market cap of ₹5669.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1349 & ₹522.05 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|894.04
|869.63
|+2.81%
|811.71
|+10.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.1
|38.12
|+10.44%
|34.91
|+20.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.2
|16.11
|-18.08%
|10.86
|+21.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|793.62
|768.45
|+3.27%
|729.79
|+8.75%
|Operating Income
|100.43
|101.18
|-0.74%
|81.92
|+22.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|113.76
|115.01
|-1.09%
|91.5
|+24.33%
|Net Income
|86.04
|86.24
|-0.23%
|68.02
|+26.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.34
|17.39
|-0.29%
|13.83
|+25.38%
