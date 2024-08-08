Hello User
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.49% YOY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.49% YOY

Livemint

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.14% YoY & profit increased by 26.49% YoY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : Gulf Oil Lubricants India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.14% & the profit increased by 26.49% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.81% and the profit decreased by 0.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.44% q-o-q & increased by 20.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.74% q-o-q & increased by 22.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.34 for Q1 which increased by 25.38% Y-o-Y.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has delivered -4.52% return in the last 1 week, 26.96% return in last 6 months and 60.41% YTD return.

Currently the Gulf Oil Lubricants India has a market cap of 5669.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1349 & 522.05 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue894.04869.63+2.81%811.71+10.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.138.12+10.44%34.91+20.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.216.11-18.08%10.86+21.55%
Total Operating Expense793.62768.45+3.27%729.79+8.75%
Operating Income100.43101.18-0.74%81.92+22.58%
Net Income Before Taxes113.76115.01-1.09%91.5+24.33%
Net Income86.0486.24-0.23%68.02+26.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.3417.39-0.29%13.83+25.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹86.04Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹894.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

