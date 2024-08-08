Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.49% YOY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.14% YoY & profit increased by 26.49% YoY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Live : Gulf Oil Lubricants India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.14% & the profit increased by 26.49% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.81% and the profit decreased by 0.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.44% q-o-q & increased by 20.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.74% q-o-q & increased by 22.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.34 for Q1 which increased by 25.38% Y-o-Y.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has delivered -4.52% return in the last 1 week, 26.96% return in last 6 months and 60.41% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Gulf Oil Lubricants India has a market cap of ₹5669.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1349 & ₹522.05 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 894.04 869.63 +2.81% 811.71 +10.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.1 38.12 +10.44% 34.91 +20.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.2 16.11 -18.08% 10.86 +21.55% Total Operating Expense 793.62 768.45 +3.27% 729.79 +8.75% Operating Income 100.43 101.18 -0.74% 81.92 +22.58% Net Income Before Taxes 113.76 115.01 -1.09% 91.5 +24.33% Net Income 86.04 86.24 -0.23% 68.02 +26.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.34 17.39 -0.29% 13.83 +25.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹86.04Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹894.04Cr

